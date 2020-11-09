Biden used his first remarks since his victory speech to implore people to wear masks

“A mask remains the most potent weapon against the virus,” Biden said in remarks Monday following a COVID-19 briefing in Delaware. “It doesn’t matter who you voted for.... We can save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months. Please, I implore you, wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor.”

President-elect Joe Biden gave a lengthy plea for Americans across the country to wear masks as he gave his first remarks since delivering his victory speech, framing it as a short-term sacrifice that would save lives and allow American life to return to normal.

Biden has said he would work with governors to push for mask mandates in each state, but did not address that strategy on Monday, instead framing it as a personal choice that can accelerate a return to normalcy if widely adopted.

“It’s to give something back to all of us: A normal life. Our goal is to get back to normal as fast as possible, and masks are critical in doing that. It won’t be forever,” Biden said.

“We see over and over how small acts add up to enormous achievements,” he added.

Biden made the remarks as he also reacted to news Monday from Pfizer, which said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, calling it good news but warning of challenging months ahead.

“We are still facing a dark winter. There are now nearly 10 million COVID-19 cases in the United States,” Biden said.









