Coronavirus traces found in Mass. wastewater send more worrisome signals

Coronavirus traces in wastewater at Deer Island continue to send worrisome signal

The results, which include tests conducted up to Thursday, showed the northern section of the MWRA system, which includes Boston, continuing to rise, reaching the highest level yet of a recent surge. The southern section, which had dipped, was bouncing back up toward levels it reached on Oct. 25. Both regions are back at levels observed in late April.

The amount of coronavirus detected in the wastewater at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island treatment plant continued a worrisome rise after a brief dip, data released by the authority said Monday.

The program, which looks for SarsCOV2 RNA copies in wastewater, is a pilot that officials hope can provide early warning of virus surges.

The MWRA had been testing several times a week, but in mid-October state officials, noting increases, asked the MWRA to begin testing daily, officials said.

Like other coronavirus metrics in the state, the wastewater tests paint a picture of a state that appeared to wrestle the virus under control this summer but has seen it make a gradual comeback that accelerated in recent weeks.









