Vermont sees highest 1-day COVID case jump since April

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are calling on residents to redouble their efforts to observe health guidance as the state is working to clamp down on the largest spike in transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 since spring.

Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine are urging Vermonters to observe the guidance so they can protect themselves and others — and to help keep Vermont’s economy and schools open.

In addition, everyone is being asked to avoid unnecessary travel, including for the upcoming holidays, and to limit the size of gatherings.