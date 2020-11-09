While people were watching the election, the COVID pandemic was busy accelerating

“Our saving grace this summer was that we could be outside,” Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist at Yale School of Public Health and co-director of the Global Health Justice Partnership, told The Washington Post. “We have no respite this winter in large parts of the country. It’s going to be bad.”

The United States has recently been recording more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day, and on many days it records more than 1,000 deaths, a toll expected to worsen as the winter sets in and more people are cooped up inside.

While Americans were glued to their screens, tensely awaiting the results of the election, the coronavirus pandemic was busy accelerating around the country. And there are troubling signs in all six New England states.

The seven-day average of coronavirus cases nationally was 82,829 on the Sunday before the election. This Sunday, a week later, it had climbed to 111,175, according to data from The New York Times.

How are the New England states doing? There are reasons to be concerned.

A state-by-state risk ranking by the non-profit COVID Act Now puts Maine, Connecticut, and Rhode Island in the “active or imminent” outbreak category and the other three states in the at-risk category.

A county-by-county ranking provided by the group shows that some counties in all the New England states (including Essex, Suffolk, and Hampden counties in Massachusetts) are having “active or imminent” outbreaks. All the other counties in the region are ranked “at risk of outbreak,” except for Franklin, Lamoille, and Rutland counties in western Vermont, which are rated as still “on track to contain COVID.”

COVID Act Now says it develops its risk rankings from looking at five key indicators: daily new cases, infection rate, test positivity rate, ICU capacity, and contact tracers hired.

The New York Times lists Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island among places where “new cases are higher and staying high," and New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont as places where "new cases are lower but going up.”

Some New England states had been relatively unscathed by the coronavirus so far. Maine, for example, had won kudos for keeping it under control.

But even in Maine in recent weeks cases have spiked. Monday’s one-day spike of 204 was the largest such increase since the start of the pandemic, a top public health official said.

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, head of the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, said, “My biggest concern ... is unchecked community transmission."

“The ground in Maine has been seeded with a lot of COVID cases.” And, Shah said, he has concerns that today’s community transmissions could possibly “snowball into tomorrow’s outbreaks.”

