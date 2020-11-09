The absence of patrons will be the major difference at this Masters

The sea of humanity runs deepest behind the tee at No. 12, the hole known officially as Golden Bell, but one any golfer who has dropped his first shot into Rae’s Creek has no doubt redubbed a Golden Hell.

From the tee box on No. 11 to the fairway of No. 13, this little slice of golfing heaven (named by Brockton’s own Herbert Warren Wind), is one of the busiest spots of Masters week, where throngs of patrons gather for a glimpse of inevitable drama.

They call it Amen Corner, a three-hole swing tucked in a far corner of Augusta National known primarily for its majestic beauty, but so too for swallowing or delivering on many a golfing prayer.

A towering line of majestic trees provides a stunning backdrop, which for many — even those craning their necks and standing on tipto — is the extent of the view, crowded as it is by fans clinging along the ropes and crowding on the pine straw.

But not today.

Not this year.

Welcome to the Masters 2020, when a tradition like no other presents a tournament like no other, when a Monday afternoon stroll to Amen Corner reveals a wide-open view. It is a reminder that as much as the Masters will celebrate its ability to compete amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the absence of patrons, the rescheduled date, the mere opening of the uber-private gates to the public in a month other than April, all of it adds up to a Masters unlike anyone has ever seen.

Start with the palette, which has changed from rosy azalea pink to rustic oak-leaf orange, the story of autumn being told by the trees even if not by the mercury, which climbed into the 80s under a warm afternoon sun Monday.

Notice the acorns underfoot with the pine straw, crunching along nature’s carpets. Take a stroll down the 11th fairway, where Louis Oosthuizen is prepping to swing, his profile silhouetted against two fiery red and orange trees. Stand behind that 12th tee, take in the arching stones of the Hogan and Nelson bridges as they traverse Rae’s Creek, seeing the challenge of clearing the water in the same unobstructed way as the golfers.

See what is new, but notice what is gone. No ropes, replaced by spray-painted lines, some solid, some dotted, reminding the few in attendance to respect their distance. No azaleas, their blazing blooms gone with the end of summer, replaced by the budding red berries now sprouting on holly-like deep-green leaves. No birdsongs, southward journeys long since taking them away.

But mostly, no fans, or in the parlance of Augusta, no patrons. No need for the 30 volunteers one green-shirted worker said he usually works with on the first hole alone, a workforce he estimated as down to five people. No one to hold back, so no need for so many marshals.

“I think a lot’s different about the year, but this week and the Masters being played in these circumstances, there’s no doubt the missing galleries is going to be the biggest difference,” 2013 champion Adam Scott said.

“I’ve played two major championships since we’ve come back from this COVID break, and it’s just, it couldn’t be more different playing major championship golf without the spectators out there and the crowds and the atmosphere.”

The difference feels more different at the Masters, where the tournament returns to the same course every year and that course is as much a star of the show as the golfers it hosts. The patrons are a huge reason why. Return customers know to bring their own chairs, savvy enough to place them where they want to be at the end of the day. Rows of empty chairs lining the 18th green from the early-morning hours, the honor system at its best, each chair happy to temporarily accommodate a passing visitor but patiently waiting for its owner to claim it at crunch time.

They line the concession booths for pimento cheese sandwiches and Georgia peach ice cream sandwiches, and they prowl the pro shop for hats, shirts, and everything from golf balls to Christmas ornaments. But mostly, they come to watch golf, walking for miles as they follow their favorites, ready to witness history when Tiger or Phil miraculously saves an errant shot out of the rough, eager to crowd that first tee box and cheer every introduction.

“For me, the first tee at Augusta is the most nervous I feel at any point during the year; that anticipation, usually the eight months of waiting from major to the next major, and it just being the Masters,” Scott said. “The eyeballs are on you.”

Those eyeballs work for you too, in a way at the Masters that is unlike any other tournament. Augusta National’s commitment to creating an atmosphere of a time gone by goes far deeper than selling $1.50 sandwiches or $4 beers. All electronics are banned; no cell phones or televisions allowed. The scoreboards, enormous white wooden structures placed strategically throughout the grounds, are operated by hand. But the sound of the crowd beats them to the punch, telling you first what magic is happening elsewhere.

“It’s what’s been created over the years, those roars you talk about,” Scott said. “You know what’s going on. You know if it’s an eagle. You know if it’s a birdie. You know if it’s for Tiger or possibly Phil, and that excitement. When it’s going your way and the crowd is on your back, learning to use that as a positive thing to keep going is fantastic.”

Scott rode that vocal wave to a playoff win over Angel Cabrera in 2013, recalling this week how he couldn’t even hear his caddie talk as they worked the 10th hole to victory. Whoever wins the tournament this year isn’t going to have that to deal with.

“When I think of all the tournaments that there’s been no crowds out, I think a lot of people feel like this one is going to feel the most different,” Tommy Fleetwood said. “I think you associate so many moments in the history of the tournament and so many moments that you know on the back nine with the patrons and how they react.”

It was Fleetwood, standing on the green at No. 17 during practice Monday, who looked clear down to the eighth hole and thought “you’ve never been able to do that before.” Fleetwood, who looked at drives at 15 and 13, found himself taken aback by how much open space there was to the right.

“You know that it’s always there,” he said, “but it just doesn’t feel the same without the people here.”

The November Masters, a tournament unlike any other.

