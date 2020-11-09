BC men’s basketball will tip off season Nov. 25 vs. No. 3 Villanova

Boston College will open its 2020-21 men’s basketball season by competing in a loaded 2K Empire Classic field at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.
On Nov. 25, the Eagles will take on third-ranked Villanova, and then play either No. 2 Baylor or No. 18 Arizona State in the second round the following day in Uncasville.
The event originally was scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York and include Michigan, but the Wolverines backed out and were replaced by Arizona State.
BC is coming off a 13-19 season, including a 7-13 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. It was the fifth losing season in six years for coach Jim Christian, who was brought back for his seventh season by former athletic director Martin Jarmond in March.
The Eagles return a pair of starters in leading scorer Jay Heath (13.1 ppg) and senior Steffon Mitchell (7.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg). Newcomers include Providence transfer Makai Ashton-Langford and graduate transfers Frederick Scott (Rider), Andre Adams (Southern Utah), Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac), and James Karnik (Lehigh).
Freshman DeMarr Langford, the younger brother of Makai Ashton-Langford, has garnered a lot of buzz in preseason practices. He is BC’s first top 50 New England recruit since 2007.
Junior Wynston Tabbs, who averaged 13.9 points per game as a freshman in 2018-19, is also set to return after missing all of last season with a knee injury.
BC has a third contest already on its schedule, a Dec. 8 matchup at Minnesota in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.