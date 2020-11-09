BC men’s basketball will tip off season Nov. 25 vs. No. 3 Villanova

Boston College will open its 2020-21 men’s basketball season by competing in a loaded 2K Empire Classic field at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

On Nov. 25, the Eagles will take on third-ranked Villanova, and then play either No. 2 Baylor or No. 18 Arizona State in the second round the following day in Uncasville.

The event originally was scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York and include Michigan, but the Wolverines backed out and were replaced by Arizona State.