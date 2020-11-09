Coaches vs. Cancer roundtable fund-raiser set for Zoom Tuesday

The men’s basketball coaches at Massachusetts’s Division 1 colleges will gather Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on the state of college basketball to help raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Coaches Vs. Cancer Foundation.

“Tip-Off Madness Massachusetts” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Zoom webinar hosted by the Boston Globe. Nationally recognized college basketball expert Jeff Goodman will be the moderator.