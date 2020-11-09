Coaches vs. Cancer roundtable fund-raiser set for Zoom Tuesday

The men’s basketball coaches at Massachusetts’s Division 1 colleges will gather Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on the state of college basketball to help raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Coaches Vs. Cancer Foundation.
“Tip-Off Madness Massachusetts” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Zoom webinar hosted by the Boston Globe. Nationally recognized college basketball expert Jeff Goodman will be the moderator.
Coaches scheduled to join the session include Boston University’s Joe Jones and Northeastern’s Bill Coen, as well as Jim Christian (Boston College), Matt McCall (UMass), Tommy Amaker (Harvard), Brett Nelson (Holy Cross), Pat Duquette (UMass Lowell), and Joe Gallo (Merrimack).
Advertisement
To make a donation to the Coaches Vs. Cancer Foundation, please visit the group’s donations webpage. You can sign up to attend the online event at coachesvscanceradiscussion.splashthat.com.