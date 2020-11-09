EMass boys’ soccer: Pembroke’s Luke Saia headlines Players of the Week

Danny MacDonald, Medway — The Mustangs (8-0-2) finished an undefeated regular season with a 3-0 week, highlighted by four goals from the senior, including the winner in a crucial 1-0 Tri-Valley League win over Norton on Saturday.

Arthur de Mederois, Walpole — Behind a pair of goals from the senior, the Rebels (1-4-3) earned their first win of the season Saturday with a 2-0 Bay State Conference shutout of previously-unbeaten Weymouth.

Drew Perron, Chelmsford — The senior scored the winner in the final minute of the Lions' 2-1 Merrimack Valley Conference victory over Billerica last Monday before pouring in five goals in a 6-3 win over Lowell on Friday.

Luke Saia, Pembroke — During the final week of the Patriot League regular season, the senior recorded five goals and an assist across three games as the Titans (8-1-2) finished in second place in the Fisher Division.

Jake Sutton, Sandwich — Last Monday, the junior buried a penalty kick with four minutes left to help the Blue Knights earn a 1-1 Cape & Islands tie against Falmouth. A day later, Sutton recorded his second hat trick of the season in a 3-1 win over Monomoy.