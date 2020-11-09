fb-pixel
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ soccer: Pembroke’s Luke Saia headlines Players of the Week

By Matthew Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated November 9, 2020, 57 minutes ago

Top performances by boys' soccer players from Eastern Mass. leagues in the past week:

Arthur de Mederois, Walpole — Behind a pair of goals from the senior, the Rebels (1-4-3) earned their first win of the season Saturday with a 2-0 Bay State Conference shutout of previously-unbeaten Weymouth.

Danny MacDonald, Medway — The Mustangs (8-0-2) finished an undefeated regular season with a 3-0 week, highlighted by four goals from the senior, including the winner in a crucial 1-0 Tri-Valley League win over Norton on Saturday.

Drew Perron, Chelmsford — The senior scored the winner in the final minute of the Lions' 2-1 Merrimack Valley Conference victory over Billerica last Monday before pouring in five goals in a 6-3 win over Lowell on Friday.

Luke Saia, Pembroke — During the final week of the Patriot League regular season, the senior recorded five goals and an assist across three games as the Titans (8-1-2) finished in second place in the Fisher Division.

Jake Sutton, Sandwich — Last Monday, the junior buried a penalty kick with four minutes left to help the Blue Knights earn a 1-1 Cape & Islands tie against Falmouth. A day later, Sutton recorded his second hat trick of the season in a 3-1 win over Monomoy.