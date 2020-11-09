Fans won’t be back at Gillette Stadium for Patriots, Revolution games through 2020 season

While fans have been allowed back into some sports venues around the country in reduced capacities, that will not be the case at Gillette Stadium.

“We have recently been informed that the Governor’s Executive Order prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons,” a Gillette Stadium statement explained on Monday.

The Patriots have four remaining home games in the 2020 season (which extends into January of 2021), while the Revolution are set to host a postseason matchup with the Montreal Impact on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m.