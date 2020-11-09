Francesca Yanchuk, Kaitryn Franchino do the trick for Bishop Feehan girls' soccer

The Shamrocks netted eight goals in an 8-0 blanking of their Catholic Central rival, solidifying their spot at the top of the league standings and proving that last year’s Division 1 state championship wasn’t a one-and-done operation.

It took a full quarter for the Bishop Feehan girls' soccer team to produce a goal against St. Mary’s, but a goal in the 21st minute opened the floodgates.

“We want to prove that we’re the defending state champs, and we’d be in the mix to defend that title again this year,” said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva. “But we’re focused on whoever we’re playing today to make sure everybody knows that we’re a quality soccer team.”

Just 30 seconds after the first break, Bishop Feehan struck first on a combination between Sydney Kofton and Kileigh Gorman, capped off with a breakaway pass to senior captain Francesca Yanchuk who slotted it into the back of the net.

Yanchuk – the team’s leading scorer – went on to score two more goals, making her one of two Shamrock players to net a hat trick.

Kaitryn Franchino followed up Yanchuk’s three first-half goals with three in a row of her own after half time.

Gorman and Gabby Gjoni capped off the scoring for the Shamrocks in the late second half of the game after the result was already clear.

With the win, the Feehan moved the 10-0 after outscoring their opponents 67-0.

Though the Shamrocks' offensive prowess is notable, Silva said he also credits his experienced defensive front for its role in such a dominant goal differential.

“We get a lot of attention for the number of goals we score, but we’ve got an excellent group of defenders, midfielders, and a goalkeeper that do a great job of protecting the goal,” Silva said. “As much as we’re proud of the number of goals we scored, we’re just as proud of not giving up goals as well this year.”

Sharon 5, Stoughton 1 — Wendy Wooden found the back of the net twice for the Eagles (2-7-2) in a Hockomock League consolation match.

Silver Lake 5, Quincy 1 — Sophomore Shea Kelleher scored the first four goals and then assisted on the fifth as the Lakers (5-6-1) rolled to first round Patriot Cup victory. SL will visit Marshfield on Wednesday.

Ursuline 2, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Senior Katherine Heavey scored the winner with 10 minutes left to lift the visiting Bears (8-1) to the Catholic Conference victory.

Boys' soccer

Attleboro 6, Stoughton 0 — Freshman Alex Vecchioli netted three goals to propel the Blue Bombardiers to victory in the consolation round of the Hockomock tourney.

Carver 3, Mashpee 1 — Senior captain Codan Foley (1 goals, 2 assists) and senior Dominic Craig (1 goal, 1 assist) combined to be the difference as the Crusaders (6-2-1) advance to the next round of the SSL Tobin Tournament. Carver will visit Cohasset on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Randolph 5, Rockland 0 — Yggor Batista’s two goals helped guide the Bulldogs (5-2) to a spot in the SSL Sullivan Tournament championship taking place on Friday.

St. John’s Prep 1, BC High 0 — Ryder Vignes' first-half goal along with Joe Waterman’s six-save shutout –– his sixth of the year –– helped St. John’s Prep (7-0-2, 7-0-0) clinch the Catholic Conference championship in the final game of the season.

Walpole 3, Natick 2 — Senior Joe Colbert scored the winner for Walpole with 4:27 left in regulation, completing a comeback from two goals down with 15 minutes left to play for the Bay State Conference win.

Field hockey

Danvers 4, Saugus 0 — Grace Brinkley netted a pair of goals in the Northeastern Conference win for the Falcons (4-2-0).

Duxbury 1, Plymouth South 1 (SO) — The Dragons, the 4-seed from the Keenan Division, outlasted South, the 5-seed from the Fisher Division, 2-0, in a shootout in the first round of the Patriot Cup. Merry Gillis and Julia Adamski converted in the shootout for the Dragons, and Duxbury goalie Merryn Couto was sharp in net. The Dragons advance to face Hanover, the 3-seed from the Fisher, in the second round this Wednesday, at 2 p.m., at Hanover High School.

Franklin 8, Mansfield 1 — Amanda Lewandowski (1 goal, 4 assists) and Jill Fenerty (2 goals) fueled the attack as the Panthers (8-0-2) won their season finale to clinch the Hockomock Kelley-Rex title.

Methuen 3, Haverhill 0 — Natalia Fiato led the Rangers (5-2-1) with two goals while Isabel Putnam made five saves to preserve the shutout.

St. Mary’s 4, Austin Prep 2 — Maggie Pierce scored twice as the Spartans (2-5-3) pocketed the program’s first win in the Catholic Central League.

Walpole 5, Natick 2 — Junior Caroline Whelan racked up four goals for the Porkers (8-0) in a Bay State Conference win.

Whitman-Hanson 1, Marshfield 0 — Olivia Phelps scored with 10 minutes left to launch the Panthers (2-8-1) to the second round of the Patriot Cup where W-H will face Silver Lake Wednesday.

