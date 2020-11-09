Sergio Garcia withdraws from Masters after positive COVID-19 test

“After 21 years of not missing a major championship, I will sadly miss the Masters this week,” he tweeted . “The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April.”

Garcia won his only major at the Masters three years ago in his 19th appearance, the most of any player before winning a green jacket.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sergio Garcia pulled out of the Masters on Monday after informing Augusta National he tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the second player to withdraw following a positive test.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile announced last week that he tested positive and withdrew.

The field was down to 92 players, with two other former champions not playing. Angel Cabrera, who won in 2009, had surgery on his left arm and is not expected to return until January. Trevor Immelman, the 2008 winner, had his name listed on the board as not playing. He is working the CBS broadcast this week. Immelman did not immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Garcia played last week in the Houston Open, which sold 2,000 tickets each day. It was the first domestic PGA Tour event that allowed limited spectators on the course. Garcia, who won the Sanderson Farms Championship last month for his first United States victory since his Masters win, missed the cut in Houston.

He said on Twitter he was driving back to his home in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night when he started feeling a sore throat and a cough.

“The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t,” he wrote.

He brings to 15 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf returned in June from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown. That includes Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, who sat out two events last month.

Johnson said last week there was no change to his routine when he flew to Las Vegas and he was surprised to get a positive test. Adam Scott tested positive a week later in California and also had to withdraw.

Under CDC guidelines, once they have recovered and are through the 10 days of isolation, they are not tested for three months.

“It is terrible timing,” Scott said when asked about Garcia and Niemann. “The silver lining for myself — and I was talking about it with Dustin — is we got it at a time where it meant we weren't going to miss the Masters. But it seems like almost one guy a week, or maybe just a bit more, test positive. And there's going to be a couple here.”

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Horsfield tested positive and were forced to miss the US Open in September. Branden Grace tested positive the weekend before the PGA Championship and had to miss that major.

Augusta National Chariman Fred Ridley stands on the first tee Monday with Lee Elder. The club announced multiple honors for Elder, including a chance to hit a ceremonial tee shot to begin the 2021 event. Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Cut will be deeper this week

The 36-hole cut this week will trim the field from 92 to the low 50 and ties, as it has since 2013, but the Masters is eliminating the provision anyone outside the top 50 within 10 shots of the lead also plays the weekend. A year ago, it allowed nine additional players to make the cut. It was not clear if the decision, which erases a policy in place since 1962, was for this year only because of the November date and limited daylight hours . . . Augusta National announced it would honor the pioneering Lee Elder, who became the first Black player in the Masters in 1975, with two scholarships in his name at nearby Paine College — a historically Black college where it would also pay to start a women’s golf team — and an honorary tee shot to begin next year’s tournament. The 86-year-old Elder, who won four PGA Tour events in his career and played in five Masters between 1975–81, will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in the tournament kickoff ceremony in 2021 . . . Tournament favorite Bryson DeChambeau will sport a DraftKings logo on his cap this week, making him the first player to wear a betting company logo in a tournament. Wagering on golf has exploded in recent months, with Boston-based DraftKings reporting the sportsbook handle for golf has increased tenfold this year compared with last.