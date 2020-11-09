Last-second field goal, massive fourth quarter saves Patriots in Meadowlands

Folk, who missed practice Saturday because of back injury, didn’t seem at all bothered by the ailment, as he was perfect on the night, converting all three of his field goals as he kicked his former team to 0-9.

Nick Folk nailed a 51-yard field goal as time expired to give the Patriots an improbable 30-27 comeback win over the New York Jets on Monday night at MetLife Stadium to halt a four-game skid.

The Patriots took the best shots of Joe Flacco and the Jets, but as it always seems to be, it wasn’t enough. Down 10 points to begin the fourth quarter, New England reeled off a 17-play drive for a Folk field goal, an 11-play drive capped with Cam Newton’s second rushing score, and an eight-play dash to set up Folk for the winner.

Advertisement

Flacco, playing in relief of Sam Darnold, finished 18 for 25 for 262 yards and three touchdowns, but threw an ill-advised pass that J.C. Jackson picked off midway through the fourth quarter for a critical turnover — the game’s only one. Newton was 27 for 35 for 274 yards, Jakobi Meyers reeling in 12 balls for 169 yards.

The Jets ran just four offensive plays in the fourth quarter.

The Sunday scaries leaked into Monday as the Patriots watched Flacco lead the Jets on a lengthy scoring drive to take a 3-0 lead. The march nearly stalled on the third play, when Tashawn Bower got a hand on Frank Gore in the backfield, but the spry 16-year veteran broke free and converted. The Jets nearly hit pay dirt, but Jackson popped the ball out of Breshad Perriman’s hands in the end zone.

Instead, the hosts settled for Sergio Castillo’s 35-yard field goal.

Newton answered right back, guiding an eight-play, 75-yard journey he capped with a 5-yard run to give New England its first lead at 7-3 and its first offensive touchdown in a first quarter this season. Newton hit all four of his passes for 55 yards, the biggie a 33-yard completion to Meyers, picking up where he left off in the second half against the Bills.

Advertisement

The clubs played field position next, with Jets pining the Patriots to their own 7 moments after Devin McCourty nearly picked Flacco off. The Patriots couldn’t build on the momentum, but Jake Bailey did pin the hosts at their own 7.

Flacco needed just five plays to re-take the lead, victimizing Jackson in the process. Jackson was hit with a pass interference call and gave up two catches for 67 yards — the second a 50-yard touchdown to Perriman for a 10-7 lead.

It was an uncharacteristic stretch for Jackson, who has been strong all season and normally is a demon of a defender on the deep ball.

The Patriots had a nice march going off the ensuing kickoff, but faced with a fourth-and-1 in Jets territory, disaster struck. New York nose tackle Folorunso Fatukasi blasted David Andrews, knocking the center into James White, causing a fumble in the backfield; the Patriots recovered, but the drive was finished. It was just the second fumble of White’s seven-year career.

Again Flacco capitalized, zipping the Jets into New England’s side of the field before settling for Castillo’s 50-yard 3-pointer to extend the lead to 13-7. The Patriots answered with a Nick Folk 45-yarder with just 1:03 left in the first half, but that was more than enough time for Flacco to deliver the goods again, this time picking on Jason McCourty.

Advertisement

After hitting Denzel Mims for 15 yards, Flacco went deep to Perriman; Jason interfered and was flagged for a 42-yard penalty. One play later, Flacco dropped a dime to Jamison Crowder, who beat Jason and dragged his toes to up the Jets lead to 20-10 at the half.

New England stormed out of the locker room to start the second half, going 78 yards on 13 plays capped by a Burkhead 1-yard run to make it 20-17. The defense could not feed off the momentum, however.

Flacco was brilliant again, leading the Jets on an 11-play drive that he culminated with a 15-yard scoring strike to Perriman. Again, it was a 10-point ballgame, headed to the fourth quarter.

Damien Harris led New England with 71 yards rushing on 14 carries, but left late in the fourth quarter after taking a heavy hit.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.