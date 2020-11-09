Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID

Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for coronavirus and has begun a 10-day isolation period. The university announced the positive test Monday and said Izzo began having symptoms on Saturday. Following Big Ten and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Izzo will be allowed to return to the Spartans, ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, Nov. 17 at the earliest. Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will run practice in Izzo’s absence. “Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health,” Izzo said in a statement. “I’ve been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. I’ve been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance. And while I haven’t identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus. You’d be hard-pressed to find a coach who’s taken more precautions than I have, following all the protocols put in place by our medical team, and yet I still contracted the virus.”
Area coaches set for tip-off talk
The men’s basketball coaches at Massachusetts’s Division 1 colleges will gather Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on the state of college basketball to help raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Coaches Vs. Cancer Foundation. “Tip-Off Madness Massachusetts” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Zoom webinar hosted by the Boston Globe. Nationally recognized college basketball expert Jeff Goodman will be the moderator. Coaches scheduled to join the session include Boston University’s Joe Jones and Northeastern’s Bill Coen, as well as Jim Christian (Boston College), Matt McCall (UMass), Tommy Amaker (Harvard), Brett Nelson (Holy Cross), Pat Duquette (UMass Lowell), and Joe Gallo (Merrimack). To make a donation to the Coaches Vs. Cancer Foundation, please visit the group’s donations webpage. For sign up to attend the online event, visit coachesvscanceradiscussion.splashthat.com . . . Despite losing West Coast Conference player of the year Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga was ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points from a 64-member national media panel, enough to edge No. 2 Baylor (24 first-place votes) by a single point for the top spot. Villanova received 11 first-place votes and was ranked third, followed by Virginia with the remaining first-place vote. Iowa was picked fifth behind national player of the year front-runner Luka Garza, its highest preseason ranking in school history. Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.
MLB
Astros ex-GM sues team
Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the team, seeking more than $22 million in salary owed under his deal when he was fired in January. The suit, filed in Harris County District Court in Houston, claims Luhnow was unaware a camera was used to steal signs during the team’s run to the 2017 World Series title, which Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred found violated baseball rules against electronics. Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended for the season last Jan. 13 by Manfred and fired by the Astros later that day. The team was fined $5 million and stripped of its first- and second-round draft picks in both 2020 and 2021 . . . Milwaukee Brewers righthanded reliever Devin Williams won the National League’s Rookie of the Year and Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis won the American League’s Rookie of the Year. Williams edged out Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth and Phillies corner infielder Alec Bohm to become the first reliever since Atlanta’s Craig Kimbrel in 2011 to win the honor, while Lewis edged out White Sox outfielder Luis Robert and Astros righthander Cristian Javier in the AL . . . Minutes after President-elect Joe Biden finished his victory speech in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday night, the Washington Nationals announced they “look forward to hosting” the president-elect and having him throw the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day April 1 vs. the New York Mets.
NHL
Stars sign F Hintz to 3-year, $9.5m deal
The Dallas Stars signed restricted free agent forward Roope Hintz to a $9.45 million, three-year contract. Hintz had 19 goals and 14 assists in 60 games during the regular season for the Western Conference champions, including five game-winning goals. He had two goals and 11 assists in 25 playoff games before missing the last two games of the Stanley Cup Final because of a fractured ankle suffered during Game 4.
Miscellany
Derby, Breeders’ winner Authentic to be retired
Authentic, winner of the Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic, has been retired to stud. The 3-year-old colt will stand at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Ky., next year for a breeding fee of $75,000. The farm is owned by B. Wayne Hughes, who co-owns Authentic with MyRacehorse, Starlight Racing and Madaket Stables. Authentic earned wire-to-wire victories in the Kentucky Derby in September and the $6 million Classic last weekend at Keeneland Race Course. He is a favorite to win an Eclipse Award for 3-year-old of the year. Trained by Bob Baffert, Authentic had six wins in eight starts and career earnings of $6,191,200. His only losses this year came in the Santa Anita Derby and the Preakness, where he finished second both times . . . Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown and the Milwaukee city attorney agreed to a revised $750,000 settlement of a lawsuit Brown filed after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018 . . . Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be sidelined for about four months after undergoing knee surgery. The 18-year-old Fati tore the internal meniscus of his left knee in Barcelona’s 5-2 Spanish League win over Real Betis on Saturday.
