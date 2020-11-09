Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID

Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for coronavirus and has begun a 10-day isolation period. The university announced the positive test Monday and said Izzo began having symptoms on Saturday. Following Big Ten and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Izzo will be allowed to return to the Spartans, ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, Nov. 17 at the earliest. Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will run practice in Izzo’s absence. “Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health,” Izzo said in a statement. “I’ve been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. I’ve been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance. And while I haven’t identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus. You’d be hard-pressed to find a coach who’s taken more precautions than I have, following all the protocols put in place by our medical team, and yet I still contracted the virus.”

Area coaches set for tip-off talk

The men’s basketball coaches at Massachusetts’s Division 1 colleges will gather Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on the state of college basketball to help raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Coaches Vs. Cancer Foundation. “Tip-Off Madness Massachusetts” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Zoom webinar hosted by the Boston Globe. Nationally recognized college basketball expert Jeff Goodman will be the moderator. Coaches scheduled to join the session include Boston University’s Joe Jones and Northeastern’s Bill Coen, as well as Jim Christian (Boston College), Matt McCall (UMass), Tommy Amaker (Harvard), Brett Nelson (Holy Cross), Pat Duquette (UMass Lowell), and Joe Gallo (Merrimack). To make a donation to the Coaches Vs. Cancer Foundation, please visit the group’s donations webpage. For sign up to attend the online event, visit coachesvscanceradiscussion.splashthat.com . . . Despite losing West Coast Conference player of the year Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga was ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason men’s college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points from a 64-member national media panel, enough to edge No. 2 Baylor (24 first-place votes) by a single point for the top spot. Villanova received 11 first-place votes and was ranked third, followed by Virginia with the remaining first-place vote. Iowa was picked fifth behind national player of the year front-runner Luka Garza, its highest preseason ranking in school history. Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.