Notre Dame cracks down on students, mandates coronavirus testing following win over Clemson

All Notre Dame students are required to undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend for the extended winter break, Notre Dame president the Rev. John Jenkins told students in an email Sunday night. Jenkins didn’t specifically reference the storming of the field, but rather “many gatherings” over the weekend.

The mass of students, players and coaches crammed close together on the field in the minutes following the Fighting Irish’s 47-40 win Saturday night in South Bend, Ind., over then-No. 1 Clemson. Many were not wearing masks or had them pulled down.

University of Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing with stricter penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson.

Advertisement

If a student is exposed or tests positive, they will be required to quarantine on campus for two weeks. If students don’t complete the mandatory coronavirus test — or if they leave before they receive their test results — they will be prevented from registering for classes, university officials said.

The campus has also introduced a zero-tolerance rule for gatherings that do not follow safety guidelines. Any student hosting a large gathering will face “severe sanctions.”

“As exciting as last night’s victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend,” Jenkins said in his letter. In addition to the game, numerous parties were held across campus.

SEC teams hit by COVID-19

The Southeastern Conference postponed Saturday’s game between No. 20 Auburn and Mississippi State because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining within the Bulldogs’ program.

The SEC requires programs to have at least 53 scholarship players available for games. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said the Bulldogs were just a player away from having to postpone last Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

Advertisement

“Fortunately we didn’t have to,” Leach said. “We knew there was a pretty good chance we’d have to cancel this week just because we were that close (last week).”

No. 5 Texas A&M paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a win at South Carolina. LSU is battling an outbreak that could put Saturday’s game against No. 1 Alabama in jeopardy. And Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive and could miss the game at No. 6 Florida.

The stop-and-start nature of college sports in the pandemic is familiar by now, but the cluster of problems was a reminder how fragile the season is. The problems extended beyond the SEC, too: Michigan State announced that men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mountain West canceled Air Force’s scheduled football game at Wyoming this Saturday because of an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the academy, and the Pac-12 opened its season over the weekend with two games postponed.

Mississippi State’s game against Auburn has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Starkville, Miss. Athletic director John Cohen said the Bulldogs were disappointed, but “our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff."

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies were undergoing additional testing and contact tracing amid hopes the team could return to campus Tuesday. He was confident that Saturday’s game at Tennessee will be played.

Advertisement

Pittman learned Monday he had tested positive. SEC protocol for asymptomatic positives will require him to isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test if a retest confirms the result. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim head coach.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said related quarantines due to possible exposure have thinned his roster. He declined to get into the number of players affected by the team’s latest outbreak.

“It’s going to be challenging, obviously, with the guys that are out,” Orgeron said. “When they tell me we’re at a certain number or something like that — we can play or we can’t play — I think that’s up to the league ... but for right now, we’re playing Alabama.”

LSU player alleges police harassment

An LSU football player’s social media post about being harassed by Baton Rouge police has led to three officers being placed on administrative leave, the city’s police chief said.

Freshman Tigers receiver Koy Moore said he was “violated” by officers who stopped him at gunpoint last weekend and unzipped his pants while searching for “a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have.”

Moore said officers also questioned him about whether he was in possession of illegal drugs, and snatched his phone away when he tried to take video of what was happening during the stop.

“If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers I was a LSU football player there’s no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story,” Moore added.

Advertisement

Orgeron said met with Moore on Monday morning to learn about the incident and also spoke with Baton Rouge Police chief Murphy Paul, adding that he wanted to thank Paul “for acting quickly and investigating this.”

Georgia quarterback Bennett questionable

Quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as No. 12 Georgia’s starter is uncertain even if he recovers from a shoulder injury in time to play Saturday at Missouri. Bennett has started the last five games, including last week’s 44-28 loss to No. 6 Florida that knocked the Bulldogs (4-2) out of the lead in the SEC’s Eastern Division. Bennett suffered an AC sprain in his right shoulder in the loss to the Gators. The injury could force Bennett to miss one or more games ... Alabama coach Nick Saban says running back Trey Sanders is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for unspecified injuries sustained in a car accident ... No. 6 Florida could be without standout tight end Kyle Pitts against Arkansas on Saturday because of a concussion. Pitts was knocked out of Saturday’s victory against Georgia in the second quarter when Lewis Cine delivered a crushing blow over the middle. Cine was ejected for targeting. Pitts spent the rest of the game in the locker room ... Baylor junior linebacker Terrel Bernard, the Big 12′s top tackler, will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury. Coach Dave Aranda said that Bernard has a torn labrum and likely a fracture in his shoulder. Also, freshman running back Craig Williams injured the ACL and MCL in his knee, and will also miss the rest of the season ... Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert continues to nurse an ailing hamstring and remains uncertain for Saturday’s game against No. 9 Miami, according to coach Justin Fuente ... Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be out of the lineup against No. 13 Wisconsin and likely for the rest of the season. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said Hutchinson needs surgery after breaking his leg at Indiana.