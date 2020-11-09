Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey banged up again

Rhule would not say if McCaffrey has already had an MRI or an X-ray, adding that he should know more about the extent of the injury Wednesday.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is day to day with a shoulder injury he suffered in the closing seconds of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain before returning Sunday and racking up 151 total yards and two touchdowns. He was injured with 1:10 left in the game when he was tackled near the sideline by Chiefs linebacker Dan Sorenson. McCaffrey left the game for a few plays and was seen holding his shoulder. He returned for one additional play before leaving again for good.

“Obviously, Christian’s a big part of this team,” Rhule said Monday. “I was happy to see him out there, discouraged for him that he got banged up, and we’ll see the extent of it as we move forward.”

Chubb returns to Browns

There was a buzz on the practice field Monday as the Browns returned from their bye with several starters, including star running back Nick Chubb, returning from injuries.

However, there was a noticeable absence: the quarterback.

Baker Mayfield remained away from the team after being placed on the COVID-19 list because he came in close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayfield has tested negative to this point and he could return Wednesday as the Browns (5-3) get ready to host the Texans (2-6) on Sunday.

“I can’t really get into it,” coach Kevin Stefanski said of Mayfield’s status. “We are just following all the protocols. In this day and age, all of our guys are doing their absolute best. Nothing is foolproof, but we will make sure that we just follow all of the rules.”

Stefanski said Mayfield participated virtually in team meetings. It’s impossible to predict whether he’ll practice, let alone play, this week.

“Any time you are not out there, you wish you had all of your guys out there to get the reps, that is just natural,” Stefanski said. “But we will make sure we bring him up to speed as soon as he is back in the building.”

Stefanski said he doesn’t think there was anything more the team could have done to protect Mayfield.

“No one, I can promise you, is flippant in any way about the rules, protocols, etc,'' he said. "All of us have to make sure that we stay on top of it.”

Wearing a knee brace, Chubb changed directions quickly while doing individual drills during the portion of practice open to media members. He’s been out since spraining his right medical collateral ligament in the first quarter of Cleveland’s Oct. 4 win at Dallas.

As long as he doesn’t have any setbacks, Chubb could return to the lineup this week. When he was healthy, the Browns led the NFL in rushing and their offense hasn’t been the same without Chubb.

Chubb’s return was the most noteworthy, but the Browns are closer to full strength than they’ve been in some time with right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and tight end Austin Hooper (appendectomy) also practicing with the starting offense for the first time in weeks.

“It is awesome having Wyatt Teller back and just the juice he brings and the physicality and the nastiness,” Hooper said of his teammate. “Definitely a guy that is a lot of fun to play with on game day when he is burying people.”

Falcons done with DE McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons waived defensive end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick, less than one week after he made public his displeasure he had not been traded.

McKinley battled groin injuries this season and missed five of the Falcons' first nine games, including Sunday’s 34-27 win over Denver.

The Falcons' release of McKinley was not a surprise. Interim coach Raheem Morris said last Wednesday McKinley’s status with the team was uncertain after McKinley posted on his Twitter account that he requested trades in 2019 and again this year.

Morris said last week he planned to discuss McKinley’s status with Falcons president Rich McKay, who assumed control of football operations after coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired following an 0-5 start.

Morris said last week he needed to determine if McKinley “can even be on this team, if that’s even possible at this point. We’ll move forward and we’ll move forward swiftly.”

McKinley’s release came as the Falcons began their bye week. The Falcons (3-6) have won three of four games under Morris.

Mr. Smith takes over Washington

Alex Smith is the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback. For now. Maybe longer.

But as the team continues to chase the NFC East crown, and continues a seemingly endless cycle of quarterback swaps, Ron Rivera’s decision to go with Smith is in part the biggest challenge he has issued to Dwayne Haskins.

“I think Dwayne is going to truly see how to prepare for a game as a starter,” Rivera said in a 17-minute video conference with reporters, which included his most pointed comments yet about Haskins’s shortcomings as a quarterback.

“Hopefully Dwayne will take it that way, that this is an opportunity to learn and to grow and then, who knows?” Rivera said. “He may get his opportunity again shortly. But he’s just got to be ready and prepare as if he’s really one play away.”

Washington is forced to reshuffle the room after losing Kyle Allen to an ankle injury early in its loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Allen suffered a dislocated ankle and small fracture, and he will require second-ending surgery.

Smith took over in his absence and led Washington on four scoring drives while totaling 325 passing yards and throwing his first touchdown since his own injury two years ago. But he also threw three interceptions, two of which ended the team’s hope of a late score to tie or win.

Although the loss dropped Washington to 2-6, it remains in second place in the division and Rivera believes Smith affords them the best chance to stay alive in the tight NFC East race.

“We’re in the same situation,” he said. “Nothing has really changed in the NFC East other than we’ve lost the tiebreaker now to the Giants . . . It’s still a close race.”

Broncos lose rookie TE

Denver tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in the Broncos' 34-27 loss at Atlanta on Sunday.

“The fortunate thing of it was it’s just the ACL,” coach Vic Fangio said. “Many times when you get an ACL it involves some other ligaments. So, his rehab and repair should go clean and he should be back as good as new next season.”

Three other Broncos tight ends are on IR: Jake Butt (hamstring), Austin Fort (knee), and Andrew Beck (hamstring), while starter Noah Fant aggravated an ankle injury Sunday. That leaves Nick Vannett as the only healthy tight end, although Troy Fumagalli, who was waived by Denver on Sept. 5, is a potential reinforcement.

Okwuegbunam and quarterback Drew Lock had a built-in chemistry from their time together at Missouri, and it showed during red-zone drills at training camp.

Okwuegbunam, who caught 17 TD passes from Lock in their two years together in college, cracked the Broncos' lineup a month ago and had 11 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Okwuegbunam, a fourth-round draft pick, caught two passes for 45 yards in his NFL debut at New England last month, but he failed to haul in four other passes from Lock.

Steelers hit with positive test

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19, the first player from the NFL’s last unbeaten team to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus since the start of the regular season.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten said the club was notified of the positive test Monday morning, hours after the Steelers improved to 8-0 with a 24-19 win over the Cowboys. McDonald immediately self-quarantined and the Steelers remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

McDonald missed Friday’s practice with an “illness” according to the team’s injury report, but traveled to Dallas with the team and played 24 snaps total against the Cowboys, 20 on offense and four on special teams.

The Steelers have notified the league and have been in contact with medical advisors to begin contact tracing. Pittsburgh announced last week that an unidentified staff had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In other COVID-19 moves, the Packers activated linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Martin and Williams both sat out the Packers' 34-17 victory over the 49ers on Thursday night.

The 49ers placed receiver Kendrick Bourne back on the reserve/COVID-19 list three days after removing him. Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was forced to miss Thursday’s game against Green Bay along with three teammates who were deemed “high-risk” contacts. Bourne then was removed from the list Friday following two straight negative tests, but now is back on it.

The Bears activated backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with an infected person. Spriggs was one of two Bears players to test positive last week. Starting right guard Germain Ifedi was also placed on the list because of a close contact, and the Bears shut their facility and canceled practice last Thursday. Ifedi was cleared to play against Tennessee on Sunday. The Bears also removed defensive back Michael Joseph from the COVID list, but he’s on injured reserve.







