Tom Brady up big over Bill Belichick in the early returns

The football-watching-world was locked in both nights. Recliners reclined. We had our feet up . . . Cheez-Its in a bowl . . . favorite beverage nestled into cupholders. We were ready for some football, spitting out pieces of our broken luck, reminiscing about glory days of the last two decades.

Sunday we watched TB-12 play the worst game of his NFL life in Tampa Bay. Monday we witnessed the bottom-feeders of the AFC East — the 0-8 Jets vs. the 2-5 Patriots. It was like watching two drunks scuffling at the curb, fighting over a cab. Stupor Bow 2020, live from the Meadowlands.

Wonder if Brady and Bill Belichick felt the same way we felt?

When this season without Tom started in September, I anticipated a weekly Tom vs. Bill scoreboard. We were going to count Brady’s and Belichick’s respective wins and use that as a measure of who deserved most of the credit for New England’s six Super Bowl championships and annual division supremacy. Was it Tom or Bill? The quarterback or the coach?

Week 1 was a big win for Belichick as the Patriots beat the Dolphins in Foxborough while Brady was a pick-6ing mess in a sloppy loss in New Orleans. Belichick 1, Brady 0. Easy.

Then the narrative changed. Tom went on a roll and the Patriots fell off the Clive Rush cliff. Tampa ascended to the top of the NFC South with a 6-2 record while the Patriots morphed into the kind of clown show we’ve always mocked. Tom emerged as an MVP candidate while Bill’s boys lost four straight games for the first time since 2002. The Buccaneers became flavor of the month, Super Bowl favorites, and darlings of the national media. Six of six NBC prognosticators picked Tampa Bay to beat the Saints on Sunday night. Back in New England, fans talked about Tanking for Trevor as all hope of the postseason was lost.

I wonder if Bill and Tom watch it the way we watch it. When the Patriots settled into their New Jersey hotel digs, did Bill call room service, order fava beans, a nice chianti, and tune into “Sunday Night Football”? When he saw Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Alex Guerrero, and the nefarious Antonio Brown on his Marriott Renaissance flat screen, did he pound his fist into a pillow? When Brady got intercepted after Brown ran the wrong route, did Bill shout, "Siri, play, ‘Instant Karma!' "?

And what of Brady? Did he hate-watch the Patriots and Jets from his Derek Jeter man-cave with Brown, his best buddy? Did the sight of Pats vs. Jets remind him of 2001 when he took over after Jet linebacker Mo Lewis almost killed Drew Bledsoe? Did he think about Eric “Fredo” Mangini, or the Patriots' stunning playoff loss to Rex Ryan’s Jets in January 2011? Did he smile at the memory of the 2012 Butt-Fumble game, or Sam Darnold seeing ghosts against the Patriots on “Monday Night Football” last year?

Did Belichick recognize the Tampa quarterback we watched Sunday night? When Tom threw horrible passes under pressure, did the Hoodie nod sagely and say, "That’s the guy who worried me. See what happens when he feels the rush and panics? Hope he’s happy now that he’s got Alex with him on the sideline again. All I know is he never lost, 38-3, when he played for us.''

And what about Tom and AB watching from Jeter’s crib? Did they toss a Nerf football back and forth during the game? Did they share popcorn? Did they call Tony Robbins at halftime? When the 0-8 Jets took a 10-7 lead over the Pats early in the second quarter, did Tom jump out of his chair and yell, "How do you like me now, Bill?''

Despite Brady’s stink-bomb Sunday, Brady and the Bucs are headed to the playoffs while the Pats are out of the postseason hunt for the first time since Brady took over at quarterback. In this season-long referendum on who gets the credit for the Patriot dynasty, Tom has a big early based on early returns.

Is it too early to stop the count?

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.