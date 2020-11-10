For fans of Stephen King TV shows, it’s not all misery

First, Hulu canceled “Castle Rock” after two seasons. The King-verse series brought together storylines and characters from various King novels, including, in season two, the origin story of “Misery” villain Annie Wilkes (she was played by Lizzy Caplan). The series featured a number of stars, including Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, and Tim Robbins, and it got mostly positive reviews.

Author Stephen King is a bestseller, to understate the case. And the movies' Stephen King has inspired a number of hits, including “Carrie,” “The Shining,” “Stand By Me,” “It,” and “Misery.” But TV’s Stephen King hasn’t reached the same heights, and the past week has been a reminder of that.

Then HBO canceled “The Outsider,” which was based on King’s novel of the same title, after only one season. The show, starring Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo as investigators looking into a strange and possibly supernatural murder case, was positively reviewed, and it did fairly well, so the cancellation was unexpected. It averaged 9 million viewers per episode across all platforms. The studio that produced the show is now starting to look for a new home for season 2.

Don’t worry, though. King-related projects will still be coming to TV, including Apple TV+'s “Lisey’s Story,” starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, and CBS All Access’s “The Stand,” starring James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Whoopi Goldberg, and Amber Heard. Hope springs eternal.

