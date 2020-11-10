First ‘Jeopardy!’ episode since Alex Trebek’s death opens with a message for fans

“He loved this show and everything it stood for,” Richards said of Trebek and his decadeslong run as host. “In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago.”

“Jeopardy!” paid tribute to host Alex Trebek Monday in an episode that aired the day after his death.

Richards said the show would air Trebek’s final 35 episodes “as they were shot” because “that’s what he wanted." The episodes will run through Christmas, according to Richards.

Trebek died Sunday at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He had hosted the famed trivia show since 1984, and was contracted to continue until 2022. Trebek first informed fans about his illness in March 2019.

“He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness, and for his love of his family,” Richards continued. “On behalf of everyone here at ‘Jeopardy!’ thank you for everything, Alex."

Richards stood in front of the show’s set as he addressed viewers before the taped episode aired in its usual time slot. The show has not announced plans for a new host.

Monday’s tribute ended with a dedication graphic: “Forever in our hearts. Always our inspiration.”





















