Local nonprofits pledge $2 million to help restaurants winterize their outdoor spaces

With the cold weather steadily setting in, outdoor dining as it stands won’t be sustainable for much longer. For many already-struggling restaurants, this potential loss of dining space mixed with continued restrictions on indoor seating could spell disastrous financial losses. However, a few local foundations have teamed up to offer relief through the winter.
Open to restaurants with fewer than five locations across Boston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia, The Restaurant Strong Winterization Grant will provide $10,000 to each selected eatery for space heaters, greenhouses, and other accessories to make outside seating possible in colder months.
The grant, part of Woburn-based Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong initiative in partnership with Samuel Adams, will provide $2 million in relief. Food delivery service Grubhub pledged that $2 million through its Community Relief Fund created in March to aid restaurants hurt by COVID-19. The Greg Hill Foundation has also been collecting donations to add to the total amount offered.
“This winter will be different than any one before, with the restaurants we know and love needing more support to get through the season,” said Seth Priebatsch, chief revenue officer at Grubhub, in a press release.
Applications for the grant, capped at 1,000 per city, close on Nov. 21 and must include detailed proposals for winterizing outdoor dining areas. Awards will roll out beginning Nov. 23. For some Boston applicants, this leaves limited time to spend any money received: Per Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 guidelines, establishments cannot seat patrons on city sidewalks past Dec. 1. Restaurants with private outdoor seating areas can continue to operate outside indefinitely.
Interested restaurant officials can apply online at restaurantstrong.org/winterize.
