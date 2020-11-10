Local nonprofits pledge $2 million to help restaurants winterize their outdoor spaces

With the cold weather steadily setting in, outdoor dining as it stands won’t be sustainable for much longer. For many already-struggling restaurants, this potential loss of dining space mixed with continued restrictions on indoor seating could spell disastrous financial losses. However, a few local foundations have teamed up to offer relief through the winter.

Open to restaurants with fewer than five locations across Boston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia, The Restaurant Strong Winterization Grant will provide $10,000 to each selected eatery for space heaters, greenhouses, and other accessories to make outside seating possible in colder months.

The grant, part of Woburn-based Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong initiative in partnership with Samuel Adams, will provide $2 million in relief. Food delivery service Grubhub pledged that $2 million through its Community Relief Fund created in March to aid restaurants hurt by COVID-19. The Greg Hill Foundation has also been collecting donations to add to the total amount offered.