Star-studded benefit concert to honor nurses on Thanksgiving

Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan will be among the entertainers honoring nurses in a star-studded benefit virtual concert on Thanksgiving.

Nurse Heroes announced Tuesday that the concert called “Nurse Heroes Live” will stream on the organization’s YouTube and Facebook along with LiveXLive on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. EST. The benefit will provide money for a variety of programs including scholarships for nurses and their children.

Whoopi Goldberg will host the concert with special appearances by Oprah Winfrey and Billy Crystal.