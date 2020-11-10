Another life science company is growing in Waltham

Boston Properties said Tuesday that it has signed a sizable lease with Translate Bio for new space in Waltham.
The life science company, which makes messenger RNA therapeutics, will lease 138,000 square feet at a building Boston Properties is developing at 200 West Street.
It’s the latest sign of strength in the region’s life science market, which has continued to bloom even as office and residential markets stall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of lab and life science projects are moving forward, and tenants signing leases, around the region even as more traditional office space piles up, unwanted, on the sublease market.
Advertisement
The new lease also signals a modest ongoing shift toward suburban office space. Translate is currently based in Lexington, so it’s moving just a few miles down Route 128. But other companies have been looking in Alewife, Watertown, and the northwestern suburbs for alternatives to increasingly pricey Kendall Square.
In a call with analysts last month, executives at Boston Properties — a major downtown landlord which owns the Prudential Center and 200 Clarendon — said they plan to increase their focus on suburban lab development in Waltham, where the company controls several large sites that could hold millions of square feet of lab space. The deal with Translate Bio means 200 West Street — a 256,000 square foot building Boston Properties is converting for life science use — will be 100 percent leased when it opens next year.
Translate Bio is collaborating with French drug giant Sanofi on messenger RNA-based vaccines, including one against COVID-19.
Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.