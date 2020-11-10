Another life science company is growing in Waltham

Boston Properties said Tuesday that it has signed a sizable lease with Translate Bio for new space in Waltham.

The life science company, which makes messenger RNA therapeutics, will lease 138,000 square feet at a building Boston Properties is developing at 200 West Street.

It’s the latest sign of strength in the region’s life science market, which has continued to bloom even as office and residential markets stall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of lab and life science projects are moving forward, and tenants signing leases, around the region even as more traditional office space piles up, unwanted, on the sublease market.