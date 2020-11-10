Biden talks to Johnson as UK-US relations enter new era

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden held a 20-25 minute phone call with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, in which the two leaders outlined their priorities on defense, trade and climate change.

The conversation was Biden’s second official call to a national leader after speaking to Canada’s Justin Trudeau. It will be seen as a welcome signal in London that the incoming White House team still regards Britain as a vital international ally. Biden also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

The so-called special relationship between Britain and America has long been an obsession in the U.K., but there have been reports recently that Biden’s team have taken a negative view of Johnson.