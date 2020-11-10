Troy Richardson hired by Boston software firm PTC

Boston software firm PTC has hired Troy Richardson, one of the most prominent Black executives in the high-tech sector, to be its new chief operating officer. Richardson, who joins the firm next week, most recently worked for DXC Technology as a senior vice president. Throughout his career, Richardson has worked for some of the biggest names in business-to-business software — such as Oracle, IBM, HP, and SAP — and had been named by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the most influential Black business leaders in the tech field. Richardson remains based in the Atlanta area but plans to work out of PTC’s Boston office once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. PTC’s last COO was Craig Hayman, who left in 2018 to become chief executive of Aveva. Richardson will lead PTC’s sales, marketing, and customer service operations and will report directly to chief executive Jim Heppelmann. — JON CHESTO

TECHNOLOGY

Advertisement

Apple unveils new Macs

Apple kicked off its transition away from Intel Corp. chips on Tuesday, revealing the first Mac computers with a main processor designed in-house by the iPhone maker. The Cupertino, Calif.-based technology giant announced a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with new Apple M1 processors at its virtual “One More Thing” event. The company said the new component will enable far improved power efficiency for better battery life on laptops, faster graphics and application speeds, speedier processing for machine learning tasks, and better security. Apple said the new MacBook Air’s battery will last up to 18 hours, while the MacBook Pro will last as long as 20 hours. The Mac mini starts at $699, a $100 price drop. The starting prices of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro stay the same, at $999 and $1,299 respectively. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Walmart joins with GM to test autonomous vehicles in Arizona

Walmart is teaming up with the General Motors autonomous vehicle unit to test driverless delivery in Arizona. The companies say battery-powered Chevrolet Volt vehicles will begin deliveries in Scottsdale early next year. At first they’ll have human backup drivers who will monitor the cars and help to deliver packages to doors. But Ray Wert, spokesman at GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit, said they’ll eventually move to fully autonomous deliveries. Walmart said customers will be able to place an order and it will be delivered contact-free by a Cruise vehicle. The retail giant said it’s one of several autonomous vehicle pilot projects designed to chart a new road map for retail sales. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Famed French department store closing branches, cutting jobs

Printemps plans to close seven stores in France and cut 428 jobs as it reels from the effects of the pandemic. The department store operator will also spend 40 million euros ($47 million) annually for at least two years on areas such as developing digital capabilities and renewing the store offerings, it said in a statement Tuesday. Job reductions will be across the company. The store closures don’t include the famed flagship near the Opera Garnier in Paris. Long a draw for Chinese tourists, Parisian department stores have suffered from volatile sales in the past five years amid terror attacks, yellow vest protests, increased online shopping, and, most recently, the global virus restrictions that brought a halt to international travel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Judge approves plan for J.C. Penney to exit bankruptcy

J.C. Penney is on course to emerge from bankruptcy by Thanksgiving, after a US bankruptcy court approved the sale of the ailing 118-year-old retailer to its two largest landlords and its primary lenders. The US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas approved a purchase agreement, announced earlier this fall, in which substantially all of J.C. Penney’s retail and operating assets were acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group through a combination of cash and new term loan debt. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Target to house Ulta mini-stores

Target Corp. has signed a deal with Ulta Beauty to add miniature “shop-in-shop” versions of the makeup store to its aisles beginning next year. Ulta products will initially be available in more than 100 Target locations, with a plan to add hundreds more, the retailer said in a statement. The pop-ups will take up about 1,000 square feet of space and will be located next to Target’s existing beauty section. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Hong Kong opens first socially distanced entertainment park

Hong Kong’s first socially distanced outdoor entertainment park opened its doors to the public on Tuesday in an attempt by the entertainment industry to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic. The park, called The Grounds, has 100 socially distanced enclosed areas spaced about 5 feet apart that seat two to four people. Visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment programs, including live performances and an outdoor cinema. On Tuesday, groups of viewers gathered for an outdoor screening of the movie “Jaws,” the 1975 classic about a great white shark terrifying a beach community. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

FINANCE

State Street ETF gets big boost on vaccine news

The largest exchange-traded fund in the world is also the biggest loser this year, but at this rate it won’t be for long. State Street’s SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) just added $9.8 billion in a single day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the most in one session since December 2019, and one of the $319 billion fund’s three best days in more than a decade. Progress toward a vaccine for the coronavirus helped spark the move, as investors dived into America’s benchmark stock index as well as some of the most beaten-up sectors of the market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford creates jobs at two factories building electric vehicles

Ford plans to add 350 jobs at two factories to meet expected demand for electric vehicles that haven’t gone on sale yet. The automaker said it will add 150 workers at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Mo., to build the new E-Transit full-size van that will go on sale late next year. Another 200 workers will be hired at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich., which will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EXERCISE

Peleton stock jumps on partnership with Beyonce

Advertisement

Peloton stock jumped more than 5 percent Tuesday after the fitness technology company announced a multiyear partnership with Beyonce, who it said is the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members. The pact will produce a series of workouts and will commemorate homecoming season, which is an annual fall celebration for students at historically Black colleges and universities. Both Peloton and Beyonce are giving away two-year digital memberships to students at 10 of the institutions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Pizza Hut to use faux sausage

Beyond Meat will provide Pizza Hut with plant-based Italian sausage for a new line of pizzas, the faux-meat maker’s latest conquest in the restaurant industry. The offerings, called the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and Great Beyond Pizza, were cocreated by the companies, which say the ingredients will have the same flavor and texture of Pizza Hut’s Italian pork sausage. The topping is made from a base of pea and rice proteins. — BLOOMBERG NEWS