It’s nuts: Everything but the Bagel seasoning is now in the bag

Trader Joe's nut duo. Lisa Zwirn

Maybe you love everything bagels. And maybe you’ve tried Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, which contains the expected (and loved) mix of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, salt, and dried minced garlic and onion. There’s another way to enjoy this popular flavor combination, and that’s Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel Nut Duo, with almonds and cashews coated with the “everything” spice blend you (might) love so much. These flavorful nuts ($3.99 for 8 ounces) are perfect for eating out of hand for a snack, serving on cheese boards, and sprinkling on top of salads, chili and other hearty stews, and hummus and other spreads. You can also smash the nuts in a plastic bag, using a hammer or rolling pin, and sprinkle the nutty mix on egg salad or grilled cheese sandwiches or use as a coating for baked chicken breasts or fish fillets. You can even sprinkle the chopped seasoned nuts on a bagel with cream cheese just as you would use the seasoning blend if you’ve run out of your beloved Everything bagels. Available at Trader Joe’s stores. www.traderjoes.com