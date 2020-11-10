John Krasinski’s ‘Quiet Place’ franchise expands with a third film in the works

“A Quiet Place Part II” was slated to open in March but has been pushed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That film, set in a post-apocalyptic future where terrifying aliens use acute hearing to hunt humans, stars Emily Blunt , Millicent Simmonds , Djimon Hounsou , and Cillian Murphy . It is now set for an April 23, 2021 release.

Paramount has given the green light to a third film in the “Quiet Place” universe, tapping Jeff Nichols to write and direct a third film, according to Deadline.

Fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting the 2021 release of “A Quiet Place Part II,” the next installment of John Krasinski ’s blockbuster franchise, will be getting not one, but two sequels.

Krasinski directed and cowrote the first two films (he also starred in the first installment), but Nichols will take over those duties for the new movie, per Deadline. Nichols' film portfolio would seem to make him a perfect match for the spooky sci-fi thriller. He wrote and directed the critically acclaimed 2011 film, “Take Shelter,” starring Michael Shannon as a man gripped by terrifying premonitions, and 2016′s “Midnight Special,” the story of a strangely gifted boy on the run with his father from a cult and government agents.

Nichols was also the filmmaker behind “Mud,” starring Matthew McConaughey, and “Loving,” for which star Ruth Negga was nominated for an Academy Award.

Krasinski will be a producer on the new film, but further involvement beyond that is unclear. The third film is scheduled for release in 2022.

Meanwhile, “The Office” star and Newton South grad kept busy during the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis, launching “Some Good News,” a humorous and spirit-lifting look at life in lockdown and beyond. The hugely popular web series, much of which was filmed in Krasinski’s home office, was purchased in May by ViacomCBS after a frenzied bidding war. Krasinski also stars in the Amazon series “Jack Ryan.”

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.