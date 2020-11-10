Knives that will help (not hurt) little chefs

Knives are off-limits when you have young ones helping with meal prep. But Handstand Kitchen, a company that lures children into the kitchen with colorful bakeware and cooking utensils, recently introduced safe chef’s knives and cutting boards to teach kids knife skills. They’re not toys but true serrated blades that can slice an egg, an apple, veggies, and a bagel but won’t cut through the skin. The Chopping Block collection offers a set of three BPA-free knives made of recycled materials — large, medium, and small — with ergonomic handles comfortable to grip ($18). Other options come with the medium knife and a dinosaur- or unicorn-shaped cutting board ($20). “If kids have a hand in cooking, they’re more likely to try new and healthy foods,” says Yvette Garfield, who founded Handstand Kitchen in 2007 with the intent of helping children broaden their palates. Garfield discovered that her new knives are also helpful for seniors with hand problems. She’s also found adults are using her animal-shaped cutting boards. “They’re fun and a bit of escapism,” Garfield says. Available at The Concord Market, 77 Lowell Road, Concord, 978-369-7500; The Kitchen Place, Solomon Pond Mall, 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., Marlborough, 508-485-5665; The Toy Box, 1376 Washington St., Hanover, 781-826-3750; or at handstandkitchen.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND