Recipe: All the ingredients in sweet-and-sour stuffed cabbage rolls go into this hearty soup

Serves 6

The ingredients in this warming soup are reminiscent of traditional Eastern European sweet-and-sour stuffed cabbage rolls, in which the leaves are folded over a filling of ground meat and rice to make little bundles that are baked in a light sweet-and-sour tomato sauce. In this soup version of the dish, the pot is brimming with chopped cabbage, carrots, onion, a little ground turkey, and rice for more sustenance. Good flavors come from garlic, cinnamon, crushed red pepper, and a splash of lemon juice, which brightens the tomato broth.

½ medium green cabbage (about 1 1/2 pounds) 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 medium onion, chopped 2 medium carrots, chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste Pinch of crushed red pepper, or more to taste 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped ½ pound ground dark-meat turkey 2 tablespoons light brown sugar ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes 7 cups chicken stock ½ cup long-grain white or basmati rice 2 tablespoons lemon juice, or more to taste ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

1. Halve the cabbage, core it, and cut it into 1-inch-wide strips. Cut across the strips to make 1/2-inch pieces (6 to 7 packed cups).

2. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, carrots, cabbage, salt, black pepper, and red pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute.

3. Push the vegetables to the sides of the pot. Add the turkey to the center and cook, stirring and breaking up the meat with the edge of a kitchen spoon, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until cooked through. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon and stir to blend well.

4. Add the tomatoes and chicken stock, turn the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Stir in the rice, lower the heat, and partially cover the pan. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the rice is tender.

5. Stir in the lemon juice. Taste for seasoning, adding more lemon, salt, or red pepper, if you like. Ladle the soup into bowls and sprinkle with parsley.

Lisa Zwirn