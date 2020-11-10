Recipe: Combine sausage, apple, and sweet potato in this fall hash and top with perfect fried eggs

Serves 4

Combine traditional fall flavors in a hearty meal that can be served any time of the day. Breakfast on weekends might be a good place to start. Brown sweet Italian sausage -- not the standard choice for hash, but it adds a savory character to the dish -- then saute onions, cubes of sweet potato, and a crisp apple before pouring in a touch of cider. Nutmeg, sage, maple syrup, and whole grain mustard amplify the flavors. Once the hash is finished, cover it, and keep it warm. Meanwhile, toast thick slices of rustic bread and heat a skillet for fried eggs (even better -- two skillets). The trick to tender yolks is to keep the heat low, cover the pan, and cook the egg whites completely without browning them, before the yolks have a chance to set up. When the whites are just about set, remove the pan from the heat, and let it rest for a minute longer. Very gently, transfer the delicate eggs to the plates where hash has already been heaped on the toasts, and let those runny yolks flow.

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 pound sweet Italian sausage, casing removed 1 small onion, chopped ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg Pinch of cayenne pepper 1 large sweet potato, unpeeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice 2 small crisp apples (Gala, Honeycrisp, Cortland), unpeeled, cored, and cut into 1/2-inch dice ½ cup apple cider ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage 2 tablespoons maple syrup 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard Salt and black pepper, to taste 4 tablespoons butter 4 eggs 4 large slices rustic bread, toasted Extra sage and parsley leaves (for garnish)

1. In a large, deep skillet, over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the sausage, breaking it up with the side of a kitchen spoon, and cook, stirring, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until browned. Add the onion, and cook, stirring, 3 minutes more. Stir in the nutmeg and cayenne pepper.

2. Add the sweet potato and apples. Cook, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until they start to soften and brown.

3. Add the apple cider and cover the skillet. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the apples and sweet potatoes are soft. Stir in the parsley, sage, maple syrup, mustard, salt, black pepper, and 2 tablespoons of the butter. Remove from the heat.

4. In a nonstick skillet, over medium-low heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. (If using 2 skillets, melt 1 tablespoon butter in each one.) When the butter melts, swirl the pan to coat the bottom. Gently break the eggs into the skillet and cover the pan. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until all but a thin rim of egg white around each yolk is opaque. Remove the pan from the heat. Leave the cover on and let it sit for 30 seconds to finish cooking. The whites should be fully set; the yolks should still be very soft.

5. Place a slice of toast on each of 4 plates. Top each with a generous scoop of hash and gently place an egg on each one. Garnish with sage and parsley leaves.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick