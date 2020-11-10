Recipe: Pull out that enameled casserole you bought for this barley pilaf with roasted chicken breasts

Serves 4

This is the moment to pull out that big enameled cast-iron casserole or Dutch oven you bought at the beginning of the pandemic. Make a mushroom-barley pilaf in the pot and roast chicken breasts on top. Brown the chicken first, remove it from the pot, then make pearl barley pilaf in the same pan with chicken stock, white wine, and mushrooms. Pearl barley has the husks removed, which cuts down on the cooking time. When the pilaf is almost cooked, add bone-in chicken breasts and roast them on the toasty grains while the poultry juices sink into them. One pot holds this comforting, nourishing, filling meal.

4 bone-in chicken breast halves, skin intact (about 2 1/2 pounds) Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil 8 ounces crimini mushrooms, halved and thickly sliced 1 red onion, chopped 3 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch chunks 2 sprigs fresh thyme ½ cup white wine 2½ cups chicken stock 1 cup pearled barley 1 cup frozen peas, rinsed with cold water to thaw them 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Sprinkle the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the chicken, skin side down. Cook without disturbing for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the skin is golden brown. Turn the chicken and cook for 1 minute on the other side. Transfer the chicken to a bowl.

2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pot and stir in the mushrooms. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until the mushrooms start to brown. Add the onion, carrots, thyme, and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes more.

3. Stir in the wine and use a kitchen spoon to release the brown bits at the bottom of the pan. Add the stock, barley, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 20 minutes. The barley will not be cooked through; that's OK.

4. Set the oven at 375 degrees.

5. Place the chicken on top of the barley, skin side up. Tip any juices in the bowl into the pot. Leave it uncovered. Transfer to the oven and roast the chicken for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part the breasts registers 165 degrees and the barley is tender.

6. Remove the pot from the oven. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Stir the peas and 2 tablespoons of the parsley into the barley. The peas will warm in the heat of the pan.

7. Spoon barley and vegetables onto each of 4 plates and top with chicken. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley.

Sally Pasley Vargas