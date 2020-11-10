Adult and child die in mobile home fire in New Hampshire

An adult and a child died in a mobile home that caught on fire in Henniker, N.H., on Monday, according to a press release from New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi’s office.
The fire was reported at 4:51 p.m. Monday, and police and firefighters responded to 41 Ryan Rd., where they encountered heavy smoke and fire coming out of the back of the mobile home. The fire was put out quickly but the two occupants were unable to escape, officials said in the press release.
The New Hampshire State Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to conduct autopsies on the victims at Concord Hospital on Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire is being investigated by the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Henniker Police Department and Fire Department.
In the press release, Parisi reminded the public to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes and that exits are clear of debris. “Please remember that a candle is an open flame, which can easily ignite anything that can burn,” the statement said. “Please consider flameless which can look and smell like real candles."
