Applications open to fill two Boston School Committee seats — including the one vacated by Loconto

Loconto resigned from the School Committee on Oct. 22, just hours after he mocked the Asian names of people who had signed up for public comment during a recorded meeting. He apologized during the meeting, and said he was speaking to someone else in his room while his microphone was accidentally on.

One person will serve a four-year term, beginning in January 2021, the other will serve the remainder of Loconto’s unfinished term, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2021, according to a statement from Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office on Tuesday.

A nominating panel of parents, educators, and other representatives has begun accepting applications to fill two seats on the Boston School Committee, including one that was left open in the wake of former chairman Michael Loconto’s resignation last month.

But after countless calls for his resignation the following morning, Loconto resigned. He had been appointed to the School Committee by Walsh in 2014.

“I spent the early hours of this morning reflecting on the events of last night’s meeting and the harm my words have caused for BPS families, staff, my fellow School Committee members and the community,” he said in a statement on Oct. 22. “I reached the decision that my comments should not be without consequence, and notified Mayor Walsh of my immediate resignation from the School Committee.”

The seven-member School Committee serves staggered four-year terms and meets approximately twice a month during the academic year to “adopt, review and modify policies and practices that support teaching, learning and improved student achievement,” according to the statement from Walsh’s office.

The School Committee is also responsible for hiring, managing, and evaluating the superintendent.

The Citizens Nominating Panel, made up of 13 parents, teachers, principals, and business or higher education representatives, evaluates the applications and puts together a list of candidates from which Walsh will choose and appoint the next School Committee members.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 25 and can be found online here.

