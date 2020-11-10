Beloved Mount Washington Observatory mascot cat Marty has died

Marty, a beloved cat who prowled the summit of the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire for 12 years, has died.
The cat died after an unforeseen illness, Mount Washington Summit Operations Manager Rebecca Scholand said in a news release Monday.
“As a past observer who lived on the summit for four years I can tell you Marty was a special companion, entertainer and so incredibly loved by observers and state park staff and will be sadly missed," Scholand said in the release.
Marty was adopted from the North Conway Area Humane Society and moved to the summit in Jan. 2008, according to the observatory. The black Maine coon cat had plans to retire in early 2021.
Staff as well as thousands of visitors from around the world have had the comfort of a cat mascot on the mountain since its founding in 1932.
Plans are already underway to identify Marty’s successor, so the summit feline tradition can continue.