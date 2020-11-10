Cardinal O’Malley, after McCarrick report, says church must do more to protect the faithful

The report, which runs to more than 400 pages, "is a painful and shameful account of how someone in McCarrick’s position rose to the role of bishop and cardinal and caused so much harm to so many,” O’Malley said in a statement.

Pope Francis defrocked McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, D.C., last year after an investigation found McCarrick had sexually abused children and seminarians.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley on Tuesday praised survivors who have come forward to report sexual abuse and said the Roman Catholic Church has “much more to do” to protect parishioners after the Vatican released the report of its investigation into ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

“Theodore McCarrick betrayed his sacred commitment to be a good and holy priest,” O’Malley said. “Also, as a bishop and cardinal, he chose secrecy when transparency and accountability were required.”

O’Malley’s statement did not address a 2015 letter containing allegations against McCarrick that was sent to O’Malley’s office by the Rev. Boniface Ramsey, a New York priest. In 2018, after the letter was reported in the news media, O’Malley apologized for the handling of the letter.

He said then that he hadn’t seen the letter and that it had been handled by a staff member, who told Ramsey that individual cases like McCarrick’s were not handled by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, the blue-ribbon panel developing policy recommendations to combat abuse, which O’Malley leads.

O’Malley, who arrived in Boston in 2003, has been a leader in battling sex abuse in the church.

He has said before that it’s “difficult to understand” how McCarrick rose to a position of such influence in the church and “we must be certain that this never happens again.”

On Tuesday, O’Malley said survivors who reported the abuse should be “recognized for their courage.”

“We offer them and all victims of clergy abuse our commitment to take responsibility for our failures and our continued resolve of responsibility, accountability and transparency,” he wrote.

“It is no longer enough for the Church to simply ask for forgiveness, to pledge transparency and apologize,” he continued. “All survivors, who have been courageous in coming forward, forcing the Church to face the crimes committed by clergy, religious, and other personnel deserve our care, support and honesty.”

The church has made progress, he said, but must remain vigilant and do more. He praised the pope’s 2019 Vatican Meeting on the Protection of Minors in the Church and subsequent publication calling on each diocese in the church "to develop and implement a public, accessible and reliable system for reporting crimes of clergy sexual abuse and any coverup of abuse.”

“We will carefully review the findings of this report in the days ahead with the understanding that rebuilding trust and earning the confidence of the people of the Church and the communities we serve will be an ongoing process,” O’Malley said. “We pray that with the help of God and one another we will not fail in our obligation.”

