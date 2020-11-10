East Boston teens arrested for fatal shooting on Revere Beach

One teen was arrested Friday and the second one on Tuesday morning. The arrests are the second and third overall in the Yaseen Butt homicide . He was shot and killed on July 26 while outside the Twist & Shake ice cream shop.

Neither suspect was identified because they are considered juveniles, State Police said in a press release.

Two 17-year-old boys from East Boston have been arrested for the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on Revere Beach Boulevard in July, State Police announced Tuesday.

Early Friday morning, Revere officers responded to a report of an erratic driver at a Wendy’s drive-through on Squire Road, the release said.

The vehicle fled the scene heading east, almost striking an officer, before entering the Brown Circle rotary in the wrong direction, State Police said. Revere officers followed the vehicle onto Malden Street where it crashed into a traffic island and knocked over a utility pole.

Two occupants fled the scene on foot.

K-9 Keira tracked the scent of one suspect to a nearby yard. Revere officers, with assistance from State Police, arrested a 17-year-old East Boston male who was indicted for Butt’s murder and armed robbery three days earlier, according to the release.

On Tuesday, around 7 a.m., Revere and State Police arrested the other 17-year-old on a warrant charging him with murder, armed robbery, and a firearm and ammunition offense. He was inside a home on Hutchinson Street in Revere, the release said.

The first suspect arrested, Felix Martinez, 20, of East Boston, was charged in Butt’s killing during the summer. Martinez is in custody awaiting trial.







