First Night Boston going all-remote this year due to coronavirus

There will be no in-person or live events as part of the celebrations, according to the statement, nor will there be any artistic renderings on the street for people to view in person.

In a statement, organizers said First Night Boston “will transition its December 31 event to an online and broadcast format to ring in 2021.”

First Night Boston, the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration known for its festive parade, stunning ice sculptures, and dazzling fireworks display at the stroke of midnight, will be all-remote this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Tuesday.

Organizers said NBC10 Boston, NECN, and Telemundo Boston will broadcast performances, interviews, and tributes to front line workers, and additional performances will air online at www.firstnightboston.org.

Advertisement

“First Night Boston is a cherished tradition for the people of our city and those who come to enjoy it,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh in the statement. “While we are unable to safely gather in celebration this year, we appreciate the work of the performers, organizers, and the NBC family of networks to help keep the celebration alive.”

More details on the programming and scheduling will be released as they’re finalized. And tweeters on New Year’s Eve will be able to make their virtual presence felt.

“As a trying year passes by, resolutions and posts on social media that include the #together21 hashtag will be showcased on the www.firstnightboston.org website, and may be featured in the on-air broadcast as the evening progresses,” the statement said.

Last year’s celebration in Boston was held weeks before the novel coronavirus reached US shores.

As the clock struck midnight last year, bright colors from the fireworks illuminated the skyline, with those in attendance blissfully unaware of the global pandemic that would go on to disrupt virtually all aspects of everyday life and claim the lives of more than 237,000 Americans.

Advertisement

Last year’s midnight fireworks display followed an earlier one at 7 p.m. after a buoyant parade down Boylston Street, so families with young kids could enjoy the fun too.

Among the revelers who came downtown to enjoy the 2019 event was Gail Latimore, 60, of Hyde Park, who at one point beamed as she danced along to the classic 1965 Frankie Valli song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” performed by the singer Paco.

“We always come down to New Year’s Eve,” Latimore said at the time. “We come to Newbury Street just to eat and relax, and then sometimes we catch the show. It’s nice. . . . And I’m staying warm by dancing, you know, moving up and down. I like the music.”

This year, the music will still play, albeit online.

“As the celebration moves to a virtual format, so too does the hope and renewal that comes with the turning of the calendar each year,” said the organizers’ statement.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.