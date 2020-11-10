Baker slams Trump challenge to election results; says it is ‘not in the best interest’ of the country

Citing the health crisis, Baker said he “can’t think of a worse time to stall a transition than amid a deadly pandemic.”

“What this president is doing at this point in time is not in the best interest of this country,” Baker said during his regular State House press conference. “The administration needs to move forward and cooperate with the president elect’s transition team immediately.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that continued attempts by fellow Republican President Trump to challenge the results of the presidential election are harming the country when steady leadership is needed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trump campaign is challenging the election results in several key states in court, and US Attorney General William Barr on Monday directed his prosecutors to review any allegations of substantial fraud. No evidence of large-scale voter fraud has been presented.

“I’m dismayed to hear the baseless claims coming from the president and his team and many other elected officials in Washington,” Baker said.

He said the “latest move to [involve] the Department of Justice in all of this is so wildly inappropriate,” and that stalling the normal transition process during a pandemic is “equally unacceptable.”

If there are legitimate legal challenges, Baker said, they should be dealt with swiftly and fairly by the courts.

However, he added, “I’m aware of no legitimate claims of wrongdoing anywhere near the scale it would take to affect this outcome, and there’s no credible third party entity that’s verified the president’s claims in any way.”

Baker has said he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020.

