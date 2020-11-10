Human remains, possibly more than 100 years old, found by contractors doing demolition work in Winchester

“The bones were discovered by contractors doing demolition work at the location,” Kelly wrote. “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that the bones are human. The preliminary information available suggests there may be multiple skeletal remains that appear to have been there for an extended period of time, possibly over 100 years. There is no suspicion of foul play.”

In a statement, Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, said the bones were discovered around 12:26 p.m. on Nov. 5 at a residence on Dartmouth Street in Winchester.

Contractors working at a Winchester home recently found human bones in the residence, and the remains could be more than a century old, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Historical Commission is also reviewing the matter, a spokesperson said Tuesday, but research is still ongoing.

Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, said early Tuesday afternoon via e-mail that the excavation of the remains had been completed.

Wark said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s preliminary review does not suggest foul play.

"Because the bones recovered at the site could be a century or more old, OCME is working with the Massachusetts Archaeological Society and State Archaeologist to identify their provenance,” Wark wrote.

Unmarked graves aren’t without precedent in Massachusetts, according to a primer from the state Historical Commission posted online.

“In Massachusetts, many unmarked graves exist without gravestones, fences, tombstones, or other surface indications of their presence,” the commission says. “These are chiefly the graves of prehistoric and historic Indians, which may never have been marked at all; and graves which had been identified at one time in the past, but the markings are no longer visible.”

The commission says bones “are also sometimes found eroding out of areas exposed by natural erosion, floodwater scouring, or sand dune formation.”

