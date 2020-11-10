‘It became a blur’: A post-election Q&A with CNN’s John King

When you slept, he kept going. When you woke up on the couch at random hours of the day, wondering if there had been any major changes in the presidential election results, there he was, clad in a crisp suit and still — somehow — dissecting the ballot numbers trickling in from battleground states.

Last week, CNN’s John King stood sentry in front of his interactive map known as the “Magic Wall" almost nonstop, zooming in and out on election results and scribbling numbers above red and blue counties to solve math problems on the fly.

And they let him know it.

“Unexpected win from this election: my new found love for John King and his gentle finger taps!,” one person tweeted mid-results. “He brought the peace my fretful heart wanted and the knowledge about counties in PA, I never knew I needed.”

Another wrote, “I want John King at my fridge every morning, showing me what’s in there exactly and explaining all possible food paths I could go.”

On the heels of an intense week, the Globe caught up with the Dorchester native and Boston Latin School alumnus to find out how he handled the stress of an historic election that left many gripping their couch cushions.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Q. A lot of people want to know: How long did you stay up?

A. It became a blur by the end of the week. But Election Night I was here — I had to do early stuff, and then I was on TV from 4 o’clock until about 3 in the morning, and then I was back at 7 in the morning. I think I got about 2 1/2 hours sleep the first night, then 3 hours sleep the second night. Then it became a blur. We had a pretty good heads-up that this was going to be a marathon. You can try to exercise a week beforehand or try to stay in shape generally to get prepared for that, but otherwise there’s nothing you can do. There’s a story in front of you and everybody has their own routine. I walk a lot and I drink too much coffee and I drink a lot of water, and then you just let the story and adrenaline rally you and you get through it.

Q. You looked very put-together during all of this. Most of us were a tired mess. What’s the secret?

A. I really don’t know that there’s a secret. I love what I do and I get adrenaline. It was a great story. Once I walk into the walls of the building it’s not my job to be about who wins and who loses, it’s about what’s happening, and it was wild and it was exciting. Things were just incredibly different this time because different states were doing it different ways. The complexity of it was a challenge but also it was a motivator. Everybody is wired differently, but something like that I just get huge adrenaline for election nights and that carries me through. Even if it’s election night followed by election night followed by election night followed by election night.

Q. You noted that this election was different, in terms of counting the votes. What else made this different for you?

A. The most important thing was to be prepared to understand which states were going to do it in which order. You have to understand the different state laws. Some states were not allowed to even touch those [mail-in] ballots until Election Day. The challenge for me coming in was to try to get the rules in my head, so then when you’re on live television to try to find a conversational way to explain to people that this is very different. We had to explain to people to strap in, and be patient, and don’t jump to conclusions.

Q. Do you have any rituals before you hop in front of the cameras all night?

A. Before I come in I like to take a walk outside, just fresh air, because you’re going to be in a studio. They’re cold, there’s no air circulation. And so, whenever I can — this year I took a nice walk along the Potomac River. I happen to live in a place where I can walk down to a nice trail along the river and it’s great. Just clear your head, just clear your head. The main thing was to just get some fresh air, come in in a good mood, and clear your mind of any preconceptions and just let it rip.

Q. You’ve been lumped together with MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki as “Chartthrobs." Are you friends? Have you commiserated at all since the election?

A. We have not. And maybe we should. I don’t know Steve well. I know some people who work around him very well who think the world of him. I know how both exciting and incredibly challenging it can be to do this on live television. I don’t get to watch his election night work because I’m on TV. I see some of his pre- and post-election work — nothing but respect. I have nothing but respect for what he does.

Q. Who has the better Magic Wall?

A. I think that we have shown in every cycle that a), we were first to use this technology and b), we have updated it and we modernized it in ways that I’m grateful for all the help I get, and when I have specific ideas myself they always find creative ways to deliver them into the software. Look, I’m very proud of what we do and I would always argue that ours is better, and our team is better. But again, people also make different choices. We have what we want. We put an amazing tool on television that really helps us. I think the feedback proves that people enjoy it.

Q. Amid the election mayhem we noticed you called someone out on Twitter for sharing a phony video that made it look like a banner for an adult website popped up on your screen.

A. I wasn’t trying to call out anyone who shared it, I was just trying to say that it wasn’t true and that it was some clown who has nothing better to do than use photoshop software. Look, if you’re going to do this for a living you have to understand there are people who are going to take shots at you. If that’s what some clown thinks is a good use of their time, that’s fine. It’s easy to doctor videos and it’s easy to make up fake things and you should be careful that no matter what you do, everything you see is not real. I didn’t spend much time worrying about it, I was kind of busy.

Q. There was a moment when your Boston accent bubbled up and you said “patton” instead of pattern, and then apologized. Has that happened before?

A. [Laughs]. I’m always thrilled when it does, because it’s who I am, and it’s where I’m from. But it makes me laugh because I am on live television and a lot of people don’t know how to “pahk a cah,” they don’t know where “Stahbucks” is. And so I generally smile and apologize at the same time because it’s just who I am. It doesn’t happen all that much. It usually happens when you start to get a little tired. When it’s a blatant one like that — I remember that moment — you just say ‘Sorry, a little Boston accent,’ and then you move on.

Q. Speaking of your Boston roots, I want to ask the cliché questions. Let’s do a speed round.

What’s your Dunkin’ order?

Black coffee and a butternut donut.

Pick one: “Sweet Caroline,” “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” or any other song but those two?

I was at Fenway back in 2013 when they won the World Series, so “Sweet Caroline." I was with my older son at Fenway Park. I love Fenway. I used to tend bar around the corner from Fenway [at] Copperfield’s. It’s not there anymore. A couple of years ago they turned it into some Hooters knockoff, which was a disaster.

Have you ever fought over a parking spot in the winter?

There may have been occasional words. One person’s trash barrel is another person’s marker, I guess. I have witnessed some classics. I’ve probably had a couple of choice words and shaken my head. I’m happy to admit my total Boston stupidities, but no altercations. But I have witnessed a couple classics over there.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.