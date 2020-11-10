Kayakers freed after being stuck in muddy banks of the Charles River in Dover

“I think they just became disoriented after dark and they got stuck in a mud bank,” Dover police Officer Ryan Sullivan said by phone.

A young man and woman who went kayaking on the Charles River and became stuck in the muddy banks Tuesday evening were rescued by residents and emergency responders, according to Dover police.

The kayakers, who are believed to be in their 20s, first received help from residents, and then Needham police came to their assistance from the north while Dover police and firefighters approached from the south, Sullivan said.

After being extricated from the mud, the man and woman declined medical treatment, Sullivan said.

