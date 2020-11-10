Lawrence makes new connection to World War I veterans

Instead, leaders and veterans organizations will gather online Wednesday to remember those who served our country in uniform. Governor Charlie Baker will lead a 10 a.m. ceremony that will be live streamed , according to the state Department of Veterans Services.

Like many other communities in Massachusetts, Lawrence will observe Veteran’s Day virtually this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended gatherings from the State House to city and town commons.

Lawrence’s observance will be held online at 11 a.m. and will also be broadcast on the local cable channel, the city announced.

While Veterans Day will be different this year, Lawrence is using new technology that will virtually connect people every day to the lives of fallen veterans. The city recently installed new markers on 36 memorials dedicated to soldiers who fought and died in World War I and never returned to their hometown in the Merrimack Valley.

Each marker has a QR code that enables visitors to connect via their cellphones to the World War I Project, an online video collection that tells the story of each fallen veteran.

Mayor Dan Rivera, Governor Baker, other current and former public officials, and even former Boston Celtics player Dominique Williams are among the public figures who narrate the soldiers’ stories.

“With these markers we acknowledge and remember the sons and daughters from our community that have served our country not just by name but through their stories,” Rivera, an Army veteran, said in a statement.

The city set aside $10,000 to pay for the markers and technology to link them to the World War I Project, which was started three years ago by Marc Laplante, vice president of the Lawrence City Council.

He started the project after visiting France and stopping at the graves of Lawrence veterans buried there. When he got home, Laplante felt the city should do more to educate the public about the lives of veterans whose names grace bridges, street corners, swimming pools, and other public places.

“I said, ‘We need to tell their story,'" Laplante said.

Although there aren’t many descendants of World War I veterans still living in Lawrence, Laplante has heard from their relatives living elsewhere appreciate the project.

“It’s one of those things where we remember their relatives, but it’s not just about them," he said. “It’s about all of us that were beneficiaries of the sacrifice that they made.”



















