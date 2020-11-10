Man arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court for fatal July shooting at fireworks

Maraj was previously arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on July 6, where he was also ordered held without bail, according to previous Globe reporting.

Kristian Maraj, 22, was ordered held without bail in connection with the murder of Felicity Coleman, 34, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

The man who allegedly shot and killed a woman as she stood watching a fireworks display in Dorchester on July 5 was arraigned on murder and firearm charges in Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, officials said.

During a firework display around Stonehurst Street and Norton Street, Maraj allegedly got into a fight with another person, the statement said. He dropped a gun, which a friend picked up and ran with toward Maraj’s Hamilton Street home.

Maraj’s father tried to break up the fight and was stabbed, the statement said.

Maraj then ran back to Norton Street with the gun, where he allegedly shot at a group of people, fatally injuring Coleman, the statement said.

“Ms. Coleman was outside watching fireworks when she was shot and murdered,” Suffolk district attorney Rachael Rollins said in the statement.

Maraj’s sister, Bianca Balkishun, has also been charged with witness intimidation, the statement said. She was not present for the arraignment.

She allegedly told a witness on July 14, “You are ratting my brother out…there’s a bullet with your name on it…watch out, you’re next,” the statement said.

