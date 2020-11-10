Man held without bail in July slaying of woman who was watching fireworks

Coleman was 34 years old, authorities have said, and was described by a friend as free-spirited and kind in an interview with the Globe earlier this year.

Kristian X. Maraj pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in Suffolk Superior Court for the July 5 death of Felicity Coleman, who was with neighbors watching fireworks near Stonehurst and Norton streets when Maraj randomly shot into the group, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins' office said in a statement.

A Boston man was ordered held without bail for allegedly killing a woman watching Fourth of July fireworks on a Dorchester street, a shooting that came after the suspect’s father was stabbed during a fight, authorities said Tuesday.

“Felicity was always a calm person. She wasn’t the kind of person to get upset, she wasn’t the kind of person to have issues with somebody,” the friend said. “She was a mother. ... She loved her friends, her family.”

According to Rollins' office, Maraj was also in the neighborhood watching fireworks when he got into an argument with someone during which a handgun allegedly fell out of his clothing. A friend grabbed the weapon and started returning it to Maraj’s Hamilton Street home, authorities allege.

At about the same time, “Maraj’s father tried to intercede in the fight, and was stabbed,” Rollins' office wrote. “Mr. Maraj retrieved the gun and ran back towards Norton Street shooting at a group of people and fatally wounding Ms. Coleman.”

Maraj’s father survived his injuries.

According to Rollins' office, Maraj’s sister, identified as 30-year-old Bianca Balkishun, is accused of threatening a witness on July 14. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Dec. 15, the same date her brother is due back in court, records show.

“You are ratting my brother out…there’s a bullet with your name on it…watch out, you’re next,” Balkishun allegedly told the witness, according to prosecutors.

In a statement, Rollins said that she considers witness intimidation a critical issue for her office and law enforcement.

“Witness intimidation charges are taken very seriously, as many of our cases cannot be solved without witnesses coming forward,” Rollins said. “The Boston Police did an exceptional job in this case and their work should be commended.”





