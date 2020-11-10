fb-pixel

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission Hill

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated November 10, 2020, 1 hour ago

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Mission Hill Tuesday morning, Boston police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:22 a.m. in the area of 251 Heath St., according to Officer James Moccia, a Boston Police spokesman. A car was involved in the crash, he said.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital, he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

