Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission Hill

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Mission Hill Tuesday morning, Boston police said.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:22 a.m. in the area of 251 Heath St., according to Officer James Moccia, a Boston Police spokesman. A car was involved in the crash, he said.
The operator of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital, he said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.