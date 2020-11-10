Natick hit-and-run involving teen driving while high concludes, prosecutors said

The criminal case involving a 17-year-old boy accused of driving while high on marijuana when he crashed a truck into a Natick couple who were out for an evening walk on a summer night has concluded, the Middlsex district attorney’s office said Tuesday.
The district attorney’s office was unable to comment on the resolution because this is a juvenile case, Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for the department, said in an e-mail.
The Aug. 18 crash left Kimberly Gunner, 51, fighting for her life, according to previous reporting.
Her husband, 39-year-old Andrew Colbert also suffered broken ribs and collarbones when the truck crashed into the sidewalk while they were on an evening walk at 6:24 p.m. on Washington Street, according to previous reporting.
The teenager, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, two counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to stop, according to previous reporting.
