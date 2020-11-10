Natick hit-and-run involving teen driving while high concludes, prosecutors said

The criminal case involving a 17-year-old boy accused of driving while high on marijuana when he crashed a truck into a Natick couple who were out for an evening walk on a summer night has concluded, the Middlsex district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office was unable to comment on the resolution because this is a juvenile case, Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for the department, said in an e-mail.

The Aug. 18 crash left Kimberly Gunner, 51, fighting for her life, according to previous reporting.