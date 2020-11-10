Psi Omega to host fourth annual “AKA Day at City Hall”

Psi Omega, the Boston chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest sorority for Black women, will host the fourth annual “AKA Day at City Hall” on Monday, the sorority said.
This year’s event will feature a virtual panel discussion focusing on the criminal justice system called “Where are we Now? Where are we Going? Six Months after George Floyd,” the sorority said in a statement.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m., and anyone interested in attending can register online.
The event is sponsored by Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell and will be moderated by Tanisha Sullivan, the president of the Boston branch of the NAACP, the statement said. The panelists are Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, Chief Counsel of the Committee for Public Counsel Services Anthony Benedetti, and Felix Owusu, a research fellow for Harvard University’s criminal justice policy program.
Local sorority chapters have assembled at the Massachusetts State House for the past 20 years to meet with elected officials and address issues such as voter education, health, economics, education, and social justice, the statement said.
Contributors for the event are Boston City Council President Kim Janey, Dr. Brandon Crowley, pastor of Myrtle Baptist Church, and Kennedy Campbell, President of Arts for Anxiety Inc., the statement said. The event is chaired by attorney Theresa Coney.
