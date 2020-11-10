Psi Omega to host fourth annual “AKA Day at City Hall”

Psi Omega, the Boston chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest sorority for Black women, will host the fourth annual “AKA Day at City Hall” on Monday, the sorority said.

This year’s event will feature a virtual panel discussion focusing on the criminal justice system called “Where are we Now? Where are we Going? Six Months after George Floyd,” the sorority said in a statement.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m., and anyone interested in attending can register online.