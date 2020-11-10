The race for Providence mayor is already underway

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and is it just me or does last week feel like it was a year ago? Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 38,009 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 1,521 new cases since Friday. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 6.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 18.4 percent. The state announced nine more deaths, bringing the total to 1,233. There were 212 people in the hospital.

Joe Biden may be the next president of the United States, but he would struggle to win a Democratic primary for mayor of Providence.

Keep that in mind over the next year as the 2022 mayoral race begins to take shape. The name of the game for every candidate with a serious chance to win will be to showcase their progressive credentials while defending themselves against claims that they’re too moderate. Believe it or not, the race is already underway. Here’s a look at the current top contenders.

Brett Smiley (D)

The current state director of administration, Smiley has received clearance from the Ethics Commission to begin raising money for his mayoral campaign. He has been thinking about the campaign ever since dropping out of the race and backing Jorge Elorza in 2014, and his stock has risen since going to work for Governor Gina Raimondo. He will likely have the largest campaign fund and he comes from the vote-rich East Side, but he’ll need to show an ability to win in other neighborhoods, especially if other East Side candidates emerge.

Gonzalo Cuervo (D)

The chief of staff to Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Cuervo has been gearing up a mayoral run for more than a year. He recently purchased a home on Mount Pleasant Avenue in the 5th Ward, and has been quietly popping up at every community event he can find. Cuervo understands city politics better than almost anyone, having worked for David Cicilline and Angel Taveras when they led the city. But he’s untested in a citywide race, and his only previous appearance on the ballot was a loss in a City Council race in 2010.

City Council President Sabina Matos (D)

Matos showed her hand late last year when she dumped $60,000 into her campaign account, and she has been clear about her interest in the city’s top job – especially since she is term-limited on the council. Matos received more votes than any other Rhode Islander when she ran to be a Biden delegate (she originally supported Pete Buttigieg) and she would be the city’s first female mayor. She’ll likely face criticism for leading a City Council that has at times been more interested in fighting with Mayor Jorge Elorza than getting anything done.

City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune (D)

The name Brett Smiley does not want to see on the ballot. LaFortune represents Ward 3 on the East Side and has the best chance to split up the section of the city where the most votes typically come in. She has gone back and forth on jumping into the race, but has spent more time recently talking to potential supporters about her plans. The big question will be whether she can raise the money she needs to compete.

State Senator Sam Bell (D)

No one’s political star his risen more in Providence this year than that of Bell, who was targeted by Senate leadership with a Democratic primary and proceeded to win with more than 72 percent of the vote. Bell has said he will step up and run if he doesn’t believe there’s a true progressive in the field – and he’s been ultra-critical of a Smiley candidacy. He’s got strong support in his district and likely has just as much name recognition as anyone on this list, but he’s also less of shoo-in to run than any of the other candidates. He has flirted with the idea of running for state treasurer as well.

Michael Solomon (D)

The former City Council president, Solomon believes he has unfinished business in Providence politics. He spent most of 2013 and 2014 as the favorite to be the next mayor, but Elorza surged past him with the help of Smiley and a large coalition of residents who were doing everything they could to stop Buddy Cianci from winning back City Hall. He has been meeting with potential supporters and has the personal money to finance a campaign, but he plans to conduct a poll sometime in 2021 before making a final decision.

The rest of the field

There will be plenty of others who flirt with a potential run for mayor, but let’s cross a few off the list. Providence School Board President Nicholas Hemond and former state Representative Aaron Regunberg are probably out (Regunberg is likely to run for lieutenant governor). On the City Council, keep an eye on term-limited Democrats like David Salvatore and John Igliozzi. From the General Assembly, you can expect Democratic Representatives Grace Diaz, John Lombardi, and Ray Hull to flirt with a run. Several newcomers are generating a lot of buzz, like Representative-elect David Morales and Senator-elect Tiara Mack, although they may be more likely to wait a few years before running for higher office. Community activist Kobi Dennis took on Mayor Elorza in 2018, and has expressed interest taking another shot at the race.

