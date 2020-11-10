Revere health officials urge residents to practice safety at Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away, the city is urging residents to gather in small groups only and maintain virus protection protocols.

Revere reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the city’s seven-day average per capita is 73.3, the Revere Board of Health said in a statement.

Revere health officials on Tuesday offered guidance on how to celebrate Thanksgiving safely during the COVID-19 pandemic as the city reported its highest number of cases since April.

The safest way to celebrate is at home with only other household members, but if people celebrate with others, they should limit gatherings to as few people as possible, the statement said.

”Residents are strongly encouraged to consider the risks of traditional Thanksgiving celebrations,” the statement said.

People should try to quarantine as much as possible in the two weeks leading up to the holiday, as well as after, the statement said. People are also reminded to wear masks as much as possible indoors.

Health officials recommend avoiding buffet-style eating and not to share food, drinks, or utensils, the statement said. People should be spaced out while eating, and family groups should be seated at different tables in different rooms if possible.

Physical contact such as hugging, kissing, and shaking hands should be avoided, the statement said.





