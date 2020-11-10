State officials working to set up field hospitals to treat rising number of COVID-19 patients, Baker says

More details on the field hospitals will be released later this week, according to Baker, who also urged residents to continue taking precautions such as face coverings, hand washing, and physical distancing.

Speaking during his regular State House news conference, Baker said his team is working with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to find “suitable locations” for the temporary hospitals, which will have the necessary supplies and be staffed by hundreds of medical professionals to treat COVID-19 patients, should the extra space be needed.

With COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions on the rise in Massachusetts, state officials are working to once again set up field hospitals to treat patients if more capacity is needed, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

“Controlling this virus depends, in many ways, on the everyday actions of everybody,” Baker said.

He said that on Labor Day, 178 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, a figure that on Tuesday had climbed to 588.

“The trends obviously are going in the wrong direction,” Baker said.

He was joined Tuesday by Kate Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center. Walsh urged the public to avoid getting “complacent” in complying with virus protocols.

“Wear a mask, practice physical distancing and hand hygiene,” Walsh said “Public health measures work, and together we can save lives.”

Multiple field hospitals were set up last spring to treat COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts to ease the strain on medical facilities, including Boston Hope, which was located at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport and treated about 500 patients.

The last two patients were released from Boston Hope in early June.

Baker said Tuesday that reports of Pfizer and other companies having success with late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials was “obviously welcome news” for the country and the world.

Massachusetts, Baker said, “will be ready to distribute a vaccine” once its ready.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said during the briefing that healthcare providers as well as older adults, those living in long-term care settings and people with compromised immune systems will likely be prioritized as the first in line once the vaccine’s ready.

But a lot, she said, “depends on the allocation” of the vaccine to the state from the federal government.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.