This record-breaking warmth will continue through Thursday

Worcester and Providence have both tied the most number of consecutive record-warm temperatures in November at four, and if records are set again today, that number will obviously increase and set a new benchmark.

In the past few days, we’ve seen record-high temperatures, with many areas exceeding 70 degrees for five days in a row. A few spots even hit 80 degrees yesterday for a couple of hours. This is super unusual. Although Logan Airport did not reach 70 degrees yesterday and the string of 70-degree days was broken, even four in a row is remarkable for this time of the year.

Worcester has tied its own record for the most consecutive days of record-high temperatures. NOAA

The warmth extends to northern Maine, where readings will be more than 30 degrees above average this afternoon.

Highs more akin to the weather in August will occur in much of Maine Tuesday. NOAA-Caribou

It’s been relatively dry in terms of humidity, but even that is going to increase somewhat over the next 24 hours.

A cold front will be approaching from the West late tomorrow and Thursday. Once this front eventually clears the coastline, our temperatures will return to more typical November levels – but before that, we’ll continue to see record-breaking stuff.

You’ll notice the humidity increasing during the day tomorrow, and dew points will rise into the 60s across the south coast; even Boston will be muggy.

Dew points in the 60s, as denoted in blue, will arrive Wednesday for a muggy air mass. COD Weather

The record for Nov. 11 in Boston is 60 degrees, and this is actually an opportunity to break a record. It’s one of the few records under 70 degrees this early in the month. Notice all the climate sites in southern New England could break more records Wednesday if it reaches 70 degrees or higher.

Record-high temperatures for the next couple of days. Many areas are likely to break these at least one if not both days. NOAA

Tomorrow night, temperatures will likely stay around or even above 60 degrees for the entire night.

There will be some chance of showers overnight tomorrow and into Thursday. This does not look like a lot of rain, and I actually wouldn’t be surprised if some areas almost miss all of it. The greatest chance of precipitation will be across the south coast.

Skies will clear for Friday, and we are staring at a chilly start to the weekend with highs back into the 50s, much more reasonable for November.

