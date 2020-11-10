Veterans Day will have different ceremonies due to the pandemic

Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to give remarks at a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony that will be streamed online at 10 a.m. on the Facebook pages for the Department of Veterans' Services , the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke , and the Soldiers' Home in Chelsea .

Many events have been cancelled, others are going virtual. Some will happen as scheduled but with social distancing and other precautions put into place.

Veterans Day is Wednesday, but due to the pandemic, the holiday will be celebrated differently than it has in the past.





In Framingham, City Hall will be lit up in red, white, and blue and city officials will host a virtual event honoring veterans at 11 a.m. that will be broadcast on RCN channel 13, RCN HD channel 613, Verizon channel 42, and Comcast channel 99.

In Lexington, a veterans car parade will be held at 1 p.m., according to the town’s website.

“View the parade along the route, but remember to remain distanced from others, and to wear your mask,” the website states. “Bring your waves, signs, and flags!”

The parade will feature a veterans' motorcycle group, classic cars, and Lexington Minuteman float. It’s slated to start at the Community Center at 39 Marrett Road and then continue west on Massachusetts Avenue past the Battle Green before ending in front of St. Brigid’s Church.

Lexington will also host a virtual program. Each year the Town Celebrations Committee sponsors an essay contest and asks Lexington High School students to write about Veterans Day. Two LHS students will read their winning essays and people can tune in at 11 a.m. to watch online at LexMedia.org, or on local cable access channels RCN 3, Comcast 8, Verizon 35, RCN HD 613. A booklet containing all the essays is available upon request by e-mailing celebrationscmte@lexingtonma.gov.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.